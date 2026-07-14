WAFCON 2026: Nnadozie reveals Nigeria's strategy for title defence in Morocco

Nnadozie says Nigeria must remain focused and avoid complacency as the defending champions begin preparations for the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

Nigeria goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie has urged the Super Falcons to remain fully focused as preparations begin for the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco, insisting the team cannot afford any slip-ups in its quest to retain the continental title.

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Super Falcons star goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie || Imago

The Brighton & Hove Albion goalkeeper was among the first players to report to the team's training camp in Casablanca on Monday as head coach Justine Madugu commenced preparations for the tournament.

Nigeria heads into the competition as defending champions and Africa's most successful women's national team, with the added incentive of securing qualification for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup in Brazil.

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Nnadozie calls for total concentration

Speaking after arriving in camp, Nnadozie stressed that the Super Falcons would approach the tournament with humility and determination rather than overconfidence.

"We will take it one match at a time because we cannot afford to stumble at any stage as a result of over-confidence. We will be focused squarely on the double targets of a FIFA World Cup ticket and retaining the trophy," Nnadozie told NFF Media.

The reigning African Women's Goalkeeper of the Year believes maintaining discipline throughout the competition will be crucial if Nigeria is to extend its dominance on the continent.

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The 2026 edition of WAFCON will feature 16 teams for the first time, increasing the level of competition across Africa.

Despite the expansion, Nnadozie insists Nigeria's mentality remains unchanged.

She added, "It is interesting to have more teams at the finals. That will make the tournament more competitive, but we are calm and focused regardless of the number of teams."

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Training officially commenced in Casablanca with several senior players already reporting for duty.

Among the early arrivals were captain Rasheedat Ajibade, six-time CAF Women's Player of the Year Asisat Oshoala, defenders Glory Ogbonna, Oluwatosin Demehin, Rofiat Imuran and Shukurat Oladipo.

Midfielder Christy Ucheibe and goalkeeper Fatima Oloko also joined the squad as preparations gathered momentum.

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