'Teams are more worried about us' – Madueke sends strong warning to Argentina

Madueke says the Three Lions have become one of the most feared teams at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

England winger Noni Madueke believes the Three Lions have established a "fear factor" at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, insisting opponents are now more concerned about facing England than the other way around.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Arsenal forward made the bold claim as Thomas Tuchel's side prepares for a blockbuster semi-final showdown against defending champions Argentina.

England march into World Cup semi-finals

The Three Lions booked their place in the last four after fighting back to defeat Norway 2-1 after extra time in Miami.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Midfielder Jude Bellingham inspired the comeback with two goals after Norway had taken an early lead, sending England into only the fourth World Cup semi-final in the nation's history.

Madueke confident ahead of Argentina test

Speaking on the Lions' Den Connected by EE programme, Madueke said confidence within the England camp remains extremely high.

The winger believes England possesses enough quality throughout the squad to trouble any opponent remaining in the tournament.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Very confident. Like B [Bukayo Saka] said, we have match-winners," Madueke said.

He also revealed that England's focus has remained on their own performances rather than worrying about the strengths of opposing teams.

He added, "Going through the tournament, we haven't really focused on the opposition in a sense where we're worried about them."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Madueke suggested England's performances have earned the respect of their rivals, including Argentina.