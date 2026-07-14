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Biggest game of my life — Yamal ready to take down Mbappe, France

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 09:17 - 14 July 2026
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Spain superstar Lamine Yamal has opened up on the massive 2026 World Cup semifinal showdown with France on Tuesday night.
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The 19-year-old has endured a subdued tournament despite arriving as a prime contender for the Golden Ball.

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His early struggles were largely attributed to arriving in the United States with a lingering hamstring injury.

Nevertheless, as Spain prepare to face France, Yamal insists he is 100% and ready to go. After scoring just once in the tournament so far, the teenager believes a semifinal against France is the perfect stage to finally take off, calling it the biggest game of his life.

"This is the biggest and most important game of my career, no doubt," Yamal said.

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"There are situations tougher than a match. I need to stay calm. I know what I am capable of, and I do not feel the slightest bit of anxiety."

France enter as slight favorites, largely due to their tournament form and the unstoppable nature of their attacking trio: Kylian Mbappe, Michael Olise, and Ousmane Dembele.

However, Spain are European champions and will fancy their chances, setting the stage for a true blockbuster.

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