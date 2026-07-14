Biggest game of my life — Yamal ready to take down Mbappe, France

Spain superstar Lamine Yamal has opened up on the massive 2026 World Cup semifinal showdown with France on Tuesday night.

The 19-year-old has endured a subdued tournament despite arriving as a prime contender for the Golden Ball.

Advertisement

Advertisement

His early struggles were largely attributed to arriving in the United States with a lingering hamstring injury.

Nevertheless, as Spain prepare to face France, Yamal insists he is 100% and ready to go. After scoring just once in the tournament so far, the teenager believes a semifinal against France is the perfect stage to finally take off, calling it the biggest game of his life.

"This is the biggest and most important game of my career, no doubt," Yamal said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

🚨 Lamine Yamal: “This is the biggest and most important game of my career, no doubts”.



“There are situations tougher than a match. I need to stay calm. I know what I'm capable of, and I don't feel the slightest bit of anxiety”. pic.twitter.com/8eozNLpbEG — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 13, 2026

"There are situations tougher than a match. I need to stay calm. I know what I am capable of, and I do not feel the slightest bit of anxiety."

France enter as slight favorites, largely due to their tournament form and the unstoppable nature of their attacking trio: Kylian Mbappe, Michael Olise, and Ousmane Dembele.