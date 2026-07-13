2026 FIFA World Cup: France star explains why Yamal is 'overconfident'

Lamine Yamal's comments have sparked a reaction from the France national team camp.

France international Jules Koundé has defended Spain forward Lamine Yamal ahead of their 2026 FIFA World Cup semi-final, dismissing suggestions that the teenager's supremely confident pre-match comments were disrespectful to the French national team.

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Didier Deschamps' side are set to face Spain at the Dallas Stadium in Texas on Tuesday, July 14, at 8:00 PM WAT, and the winner will advance into the final against either defending champions Argentina or England.

What Yamal said

The controversy stems from Yamal's boldly optimistic assessment of the upcoming clash. Despite France advancing to the semi-finals with a perfect record and a tournament-leading 16 goals, the 19-year-old Spain winger was quick to remind reporters of La Roja's recent historical dominance over Les Bleus.

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"I think that if France has to fear anyone, it's us… as we're the ones who have knocked them out before," Yamal stated.

Referencing Spain's 2-1 victory over France in the UEFA Euro 2024 semi-finals and their subsequent 5-4 triumph in the 2024/25 UEFA Nations League semi-finals, Yamal added: "They haven't beaten us since the Euros. They can't be better than us."

While some pundits and French supporters viewed the teenager's remarks as overly cocky or disrespectful given the magnitude of the occasion, Koundé quickly moved to defuse the tension.

Spain star Lamine Yamal | IMAGO

Koundé defends his Barcelona teammate

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Speaking to the media, the 27-year-old French defender insisted that the French camp did not take offence to Yamal's bold assertions.

"At no point have we felt a lack of respect from Lamine," Koundé said, per Goal. "I know Lamine very well, and it is a sign of confidence and an extra motivation for him."

Koundé’s deep understanding of Yamal's personality, forged through their time together at FC Barcelona, gives him a clear perspective on the teenager's mindset.

The two players have developed a strong bond at club level, sharing a remarkably successful domestic run marshalling either end of Barcelona’s right flank.