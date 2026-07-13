2026 FIFA World Cup: I do not fear Mbappe — Barcelona star declares ahead of France vs Spain
Spain international Pau Cubarsí has insisted he holds "no fear" ahead of facing France forward Kylian Mbappé in the 2026 FIFA World Cup semi-final, backing his side's defensive solidity to neutralise the tournament's most potent attack.
Luis de la Fuente's side are set to face France at the Dallas Stadium in Texas on Tuesday, July 14, at 8:00 PM WAT. The victor will advance to the final on July 19 at the New York-New Jersey Stadium to face either defending champions Argentina or England.
What Cubarsí said
Speaking to Diario AS ahead of the clash, the 19-year-old Barcelona centre-back acknowledged Mbappé's singular threat but remained confident in Spain's collective ability to contain him.
"Mbappé? I am not scared. No fear," Cubarsí stated, per Fabrizio Romano. "But everyone knows his qualities. Even if he's not involved in the match, he can change the game with a quick action."
The defender, who has firmly established himself as a cornerstone of the national team, also drew a direct comparison to his club and country teammate to highlight the level of concentration required.
"He is unique, like Lamine Yamal. You have to stay alert for 90 minutes," he added.
The best attack versus the best defence
The semi-final presents a compelling contrast. Didier Deschamps' France side boast the most lethal attack in the competition, driven largely by Mbappé. The 27-year-old forward has scored eight goals in six appearances in North America, making him the tournament's joint-top scorer alongside Argentina captain Lionel Messi.
Conversely, Spain possess the tightest defence in the tournament. Anchored by Cubarsí and Aymeric Laporte, La Roja have conceded just one goal across their six matches. Cubarsí has been instrumental to this resilience, playing 540 minutes, the most ever recorded by an under-20 player at a men's World Cup, a milestone he recently claimed from Mbappé himself.
El Clásico rivalry at the World Cup
Since Mbappé joined Real Madrid from Paris Saint-Germain in August 2024, the two have faced each other seven times across all competitions. Mbappé has maintained a prolific individual record, scoring six goals in those head-to-head encounters.
Their domestic battles have been fiercely contested. Mbappé secured consecutive Pichichi Trophies as La Liga's top scorer during the 2024/25 and 2025/26 campaigns. However, Cubarsí and Barcelona ultimately claimed the collective honours, winning back-to-back La Liga titles in those same seasons, alongside the 2024/25 Copa del Rey and consecutive Supercopa de España crowns in 2025 and 2026.
Spain also hold a psychological edge in recent international meetings. During the semi-finals of the 2024/25 UEFA Nations League, Spain secured a thrilling 5-4 victory over France. Prior to that, they defeated Les Bleus 2-1 in the semi-finals of UEFA Euro 2024 on July 9, 2024, en route to lifting the continental trophy.