Former Chelsea star Anelka breaks silence on clash that ended his France career
Former France striker Nicolas Anelka has reflected on the explosive dressing-room confrontation with then-national team coach Raymond Domenech during the 2010 FIFA World Cup, admitting frustration and emotion played a major role in one of French football's most controversial moments.
The altercation, which took place at halftime of France's group-stage match against Mexico in South Africa, ultimately led to Anelka's dismissal from the squad and marked the end of his international career.
Anelka recalls tense dressing-room exchange
Looking back on the incident, Anelka said he entered the dressing room already frustrated by France's performance and his lack of involvement in the game.
The former Arsenal and Chelsea forward admitted he struggled to influence the match and was overwhelmed by the team's inability to create scoring opportunities.
"I was frustrated going into the locker room. I was thinking to myself, 'I'm not getting the ball, I'm not finding a solution. We're playing badly, it's 0-0 and we still haven't scored," Anelka said.
According to Anelka, the situation escalated when Domenech publicly singled him out in front of the squad.
He added, "All of a sudden, the coach came in and called me out by name. When he called out my name with all that pent-up frustration, it just came out because I didn't like it. I didn't like that he called me out by name as if I were guilty, as if it were all my fault."
The former striker admitted he viewed the coach's comments as a personal attack and acknowledged that his emotional reaction contributed to the confrontation.
He continued, "I took it as an attack. It was a big mistake. He had to know I was frustrated. He had to know I was a volcano about to erupt."
Anelka's expulsion triggered one of the biggest controversies in World Cup history.
In protest against the decision, France's players refused to train, staging a remarkable mutiny that exposed deep divisions within the squad and embarrassed the French Football Federation.
Following an investigation into the events in South Africa, the French Football Federation (FFF) handed Anelka an 18-match international suspension, effectively ending his career with Les Bleus.
Several other senior players were also punished for their roles in the squad revolt: Patrice Evra received a five-match ban, Franck Ribéry was suspended for three matches, Jérémy Toulalan was handed a one-match suspension and Eric Abidal was not sanctioned.
Before the controversy, Anelka had established himself as one of France's most accomplished forwards.
He earned 69 international caps, scored 14 goals, and represented his country at major tournaments while enjoying a successful club career with teams including Arsenal, Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea, Manchester City, Fenerbahçe, Juventus and Bolton Wanderers.