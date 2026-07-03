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2026 FIFA World Cup: Salah’s panenka breaks Egypt's 92 year curse following victory over Australia

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 22:01 - 03 July 2026
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Salah’s panenka sends Egypt to historic round of 16
Egypt secured their first round of 16 qualification after defeating Australia in a penalty shootout.
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The Pharaohs made it to the round of 32 after coming second in their group ahead of Iran and New Zealand.

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Two draws and one victory against New Zealand gave them five points, which was enough for them to set up a clash with Australia.

With Egypt aiming to secure their first round of 16 qualification in their history, they defeated Australia in a penalty shootout to advance to the next stage.

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As it happened

Australia manager Tony Popovic named the same team that drew 0-0 with Paraguay seven days ago.

On the other hand, Egypt manager Hossam Hassan made five changes, with Mohamed Salah passing his match fitness for the game.

Egypt capitalised on a rapid start to the match, seizing an early advantage over Australia with a goal in the 13th minute.

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Salah in tears after helping Egypt to the round of 16 || Imago
Salah in tears after helping Egypt to the round of 16 || Imago

The opening goal came after Mo Salah played a short free-kick to Emam Ashour, whose initial shot was blocked. 

Australia failed to clear the danger, allowing the ball to be crossed back into the box, where Ashour was waiting at the far post to head home.

In the second half, Australia burst into life and had a quick response to get the game back on level terms from a set-piece which led to an own goal from Mohamed Hany. 

Eygpt players celebrating winning the penalty shootout || imago
Eygpt players celebrating winning the penalty shootout || imago
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Both teams failed to get the winning goal and had to settle for 30 minutes of extra time to try to find a winner.

However, the match went to a penalty shootout, during which Australia missed two out of their four spot kicks, with Harry Souttar and Lucas Herrington failing to convert.

Egypt, on the other hand, scored all four of their penalties, with Salah scoring a panenka and Hossam Abdelmaguid sealing the victory.

This victory enabled Egypt to end a 92-year drought, marking only the second time in their history that they have advanced to the round of 16.

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