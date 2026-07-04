'Give your life to Christ' – Fan trolls Ghanaian native Doctor after Black Stars' World Cup exit

After Ghana's World Cup exit, a Ghanaian native doctor who had previously claimed to use spiritual powers to help the Black Stars became the subject of online ridicule.

A Ghanaian traditional spiritualist has become the subject of widespread social media banter following Ghana's elimination from the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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The Black Stars were knocked out of the tournament after a 1-0 defeat to Colombia, ending their hopes of progressing to the round of 16.

Viral video resurfaces

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Following Ghana's exit, an old video resurfaced on X (formerly Twitter) showing the traditionalist performing rituals that were widely believed by online users to be aimed at helping the Black Stars during the World Cup.

Although there is no evidence that such rituals influence football matches, the video quickly became a talking point after Ghana's elimination, with fans flooding social media with humorous reactions.

Fans react with jokes

One of the posts attracting significant attention came from X user @AARONATION_M, who shared the video alongside the caption: "Now that Colombia has eliminated Ghana from the World Cup, this Ghanaian native doctor should give his life to Christ."

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The post sparked thousands of reactions, with many users joining in the light-hearted banter.

Now that Colombia has eliminated Ghana from the World Cup, this Ghanaian native doctor should give his life to Christ. pic.twitter.com/g3U8KdlZBL — AARONATION 👽 (@AARONATION_M) July 4, 2026

Some jokingly advised the traditionalist to "repent," while others suggested he should abandon spiritual practices altogether. Others humorously remarked that "his juju no dey work for himself."

Harry Kane claim goes viral again

Earlier, traditionalist priest Nana Kwaku Bonsam had previously gone viral during the World Cup after claiming he had spiritually "tied" the legs of Harry Kane, in an attempt to stop the England captain from performing well.

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According to the widely circulated claim, the spiritualist said he had carried out rituals intended to prevent Kane from scoring or playing effectively against Ghana.