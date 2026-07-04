'The best team won' – Carlos Queiroz breaks silence after Ghana's World Cup exit

Queiroz says Colombia deserved their 1-0 victory after the Black Stars were eliminated from the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Ghana coach Carlos Queiroz has expressed pride in Ghana's effort despite admitting Colombia were the better side following the Black Stars' elimination from the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ghana bowed out of the tournament after suffering a narrow 1-0 defeat to Colombia, with the South Americans booking a place in the Round of 16.

Colombia secured victory thanks to an early strike from Jhon Arias in the 14th minute.

Advertisement

Advertisement

'The best team won' - Queiroz

Speaking after the match, Queiroz acknowledged that Colombia controlled large periods of the contest.

Black Stars

"The Colombians controlled much more of the game," the Portuguese coach told Sporty TV.

He added, "Their passing and movement gave my team a little problem, and we were not quick to recover the ball and try to go forward."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Despite the defeat, Queiroz praised his players for improving as the game progressed and pushing for an equaliser.

Antoine Semenyo vs Ghana | IMAGO

He continued, "The moment the Ghanaian team rediscovered their form later in the game, we put pressure on them and tried to go forward. But for any reason, the last pass was not with the quality that we expected. I think the best team won the game."

Queiroz also highlighted the early injury suffered by defender Marvin Senaya as a major setback for his side.

Advertisement

Advertisement