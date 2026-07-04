'The best team won' – Carlos Queiroz breaks silence after Ghana's World Cup exit
Ghana coach Carlos Queiroz has expressed pride in Ghana's effort despite admitting Colombia were the better side following the Black Stars' elimination from the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Ghana bowed out of the tournament after suffering a narrow 1-0 defeat to Colombia, with the South Americans booking a place in the Round of 16.
Colombia secured victory thanks to an early strike from Jhon Arias in the 14th minute.
'The best team won' - Queiroz
Speaking after the match, Queiroz acknowledged that Colombia controlled large periods of the contest.
"The Colombians controlled much more of the game," the Portuguese coach told Sporty TV.
He added, "Their passing and movement gave my team a little problem, and we were not quick to recover the ball and try to go forward."
Despite the defeat, Queiroz praised his players for improving as the game progressed and pushing for an equaliser.
He continued, "The moment the Ghanaian team rediscovered their form later in the game, we put pressure on them and tried to go forward. But for any reason, the last pass was not with the quality that we expected. I think the best team won the game."
Queiroz also highlighted the early injury suffered by defender Marvin Senaya as a major setback for his side.
"I must also say that the injury of Senaya came in a very bad moment because it disrupted our game and we lost a little of our shape and discipline. But then, injury is a part of the game," he explained.