'Semenyo should be ashamed' — Furious Ghana fans turn on Man City star after Black Stars crash out of World Cup

Ghana’s World Cup dream ended with a lifeless 1-0 defeat to Colombia, and supporters wasted little time venting their frustration online, with Antoine Semenyo emerging as one of the main targets.

Ghana’s World Cup campaign ended in bitter disappointment on Friday night, but for many Black Stars supporters, the anger extended far beyond the final whistle.

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Carlos Queiroz’s side were knocked out in the Round of 32 after a 1-0 defeat to Colombia in Kansas City, with Jhon Arias’ early strike proving enough to send the South Americans into the Round of 16.

As the dust settled, social media quickly became the scene of an emotional post-match inquest.

Some of the criticism centred on Black Stars forward Antoine Semenyo, whose quiet display left many supporters questioning his contribution throughout the tournament.

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One post that rapidly gained traction summed up the mood:

Antoine Semenyo vs Ghana | IMAGO

“Semenyo should be ashamed that Haminu Dramani has had better Black Stars performances than him.”

Semenyo should be ashamed that Haminu Dramani has had better Black Stars performances than him. — Lexis (@niilexis) July 4, 2026

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Ghana fans express disappointment following poor showing against Colombia

For many Ghanaians, the performance simply was not good enough.

Jordan Ayew was also called out by fans following the defeat against Colombia

On X, Black Stars supporters questioned the team’s lack of urgency, attacking ideas and creativity, with names like Semenyo and Ayew receiving the harshest criticism after failing to influence proceedings.

The excuses for Semenyo insults my intelligence. I don’t care the quality you have around you, there’s no way you should play four World Cup games and not even have a single shot on target. That smells. — Lexis (@niilexis) July 4, 2026

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It’s time we have a serious talk about the black stars! We need players who are HUNGRY!!!!! Not these players who have money already and don’t even give a fuck. — EFIAODO (@Efiaodo1) July 4, 2026

“I can’t even sleep. I’m convinced the Ayew family has a share in the Black Stars, or that it even belongs to them. Almost 90% of Ghanaians complain whenever Jordan Ayew starts a match. At the very least, he should have been introduced in the second half. If you people sold the… pic.twitter.com/yyyO8t28fy — 𝐀𝐒𝐊 (@askghmedia) July 4, 2026

Down by a goal at 87’ minute see what Semenyo dey do 🤦🏽‍♂️ wei yɛ player? pic.twitter.com/MAF92mrGQR — TAKE SOME 🤲🏽 (@heisfabi) July 4, 2026

Ghana fans love complaining about Jordan Ayew, and they have a right to do so. But Antoine Semenyo simply needs to step up and start performing. Been completely inconspicuous throughout a tournament where he really needed to deliver, doubly so in the absence of Mohammed Kudus. — Zach Lowy (@ZachLowy) July 4, 2026

Antoine Semenyo at the 2026 World Cup:



0 Goals

0 Assists

0 Shots on Goal

4 Matches



KLLING AFRICA FOR HIMSELF 💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/8LiFoUiFRe — Hater Central (@TheHateCentral) July 4, 2026

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The hypocrisy is so funny.

Everyone on Jordan but not talking about Semenyo??



Eiiii hmmmm — Rachel Ankomah (@RachelAnkomahGh) July 4, 2026

The frustration quickly gave way to disappointment as fans reflected on what many felt was a missed opportunity for a talented squad and also urged Jordan Ayew to call time on his national team career.

Thank you for your service to Ghana. You’ve been part of the Black Stars since 2009. Going forward, we (the citizens of Ghana) will not require your services. We wish you well in your endeavors. If we see you around the team again, we will stone you. Thank you. Bye Jordan Ayew! pic.twitter.com/kDw3GvqK3x — BONGO IDEAS ™ (@BongoIdeasHQ) July 4, 2026

•This should be Jordan Ayew’s last ever match for the Black Stars. He leaves a legend.



•Don’t give the job to Carlos Queiroz after the World Cup.



•Revamp the FA, don’t give Kurt Okraku a third term through whichever means possible



•Rebuild the Black Stars. — Jude Duncan (@mensaduncan) July 4, 2026

I hope this is Jordan Ayew’s last game for the Black stars — Mempeasem President (@AsieduMends) July 4, 2026

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More fans continued to aim digs at Semenyo.

Antoine Semenyo is unbelievably mid for his country — PRESIDER (@iam_presider) July 4, 2026

If we’re being honest, Semenyo has been just as poor as Jordan Ayew. — mrkoomson (@mistakoomson) July 4, 2026

Semenyo has been ATROCIOUS in this World Cup. — Eduardo Hagn (@EduardoHagn) July 4, 2026

Why is Semenyo not shooting??? — Wode Maya ® (@wode_maya) July 4, 2026

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Colombia struck in the 14th minute when Jhon Arias finished from close range after excellent work by substitute Luis Suárez.

Although Ghana remained within touching distance for the rest of the contest, they struggled to create meaningful chances against a disciplined Colombian defence.

Lawrence Ati-Zigi kept the Black Stars alive with several impressive saves, but Ghana’s attack rarely threatened Camilo Vargas at the other end as Colombia comfortably saw out the victory.

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The result brings Ghana’s World Cup journey to an end after what had initially looked like a promising tournament.