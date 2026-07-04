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'Semenyo should be ashamed' — Furious Ghana fans turn on Man City star after Black Stars crash out of World Cup

David Ben
David Ben 06:38 - 04 July 2026
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'Semenyo should be ashamed' — Furious Ghana fans turn on Man City star after Black Stars crash out of World Cup
Ghana’s World Cup dream ended with a lifeless 1-0 defeat to Colombia, and supporters wasted little time venting their frustration online, with Antoine Semenyo emerging as one of the main targets.
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Ghana’s World Cup campaign ended in bitter disappointment on Friday night, but for many Black Stars supporters, the anger extended far beyond the final whistle.

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Carlos Queiroz’s side were knocked out in the Round of 32 after a 1-0 defeat to Colombia in Kansas City, with Jhon Arias’ early strike proving enough to send the South Americans into the Round of 16.

As the dust settled, social media quickly became the scene of an emotional post-match inquest.

Some of the criticism centred on Black Stars forward Antoine Semenyo, whose quiet display left many supporters questioning his contribution throughout the tournament.

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One post that rapidly gained traction summed up the mood:

Antoine Semenyo vs Ghana | IMAGO

“Semenyo should be ashamed that Haminu Dramani has had better Black Stars performances than him.”

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Ghana fans express disappointment following poor showing against Colombia

For many Ghanaians, the performance simply was not good enough.

Jordan Ayew was also called out by fans following the defeat against Colombia

On X, Black Stars supporters questioned the team’s lack of urgency, attacking ideas and creativity, with names like Semenyo and Ayew receiving the harshest criticism after failing to influence proceedings.

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The frustration quickly gave way to disappointment as fans reflected on what many felt was a missed opportunity for a talented squad and also urged Jordan Ayew to call time on his national team career.

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More fans continued to aim digs at Semenyo.

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Colombia struck in the 14th minute when Jhon Arias finished from close range after excellent work by substitute Luis Suárez.

Although Ghana remained within touching distance for the rest of the contest, they struggled to create meaningful chances against a disciplined Colombian defence.

Lawrence Ati-Zigi kept the Black Stars alive with several impressive saves, but Ghana’s attack rarely threatened Camilo Vargas at the other end as Colombia comfortably saw out the victory.

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The result brings Ghana’s World Cup journey to an end after what had initially looked like a promising tournament.

Meanwhile, Colombia have stormed into the Round of 16, where they will face Switzerland.

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