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Transfers: Barcelona decide on Osimhen

Joba Ogunwale
Joba Ogunwale 13:36 - 19 May 2026
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Barcelona are unlikely to make a move for Osimhen - Photo: IMAGO
Osimhen has been linked away from Galatasaray, with Barcelona on the list of his potential destinations. 
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Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen is on Barcelona’s summer transfer list, but a move is unlikely to happen.

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Osimhen to Barcelona unlikely to happen

Osimhen is currently on the books of Galatasaray but has been linked with a move away from the club this summer. 

The 27-year-old, who joined the Turkish champions from Napoli for €75m in 2025, is once again the target for many European clubs this summer, with Barcelona being one of those teams. 

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Osimhen is on Barcelona radar
Osimhen celebrates the title with Galatasaray fans | IMAGO

However, despite the attention the Super Eagles striker is commanding, Barcelona are unlikely to make a move for the former Lille striker. 

According to Sport, via Reshad Rahman, Osimhen is not the primary target for the LaLiga champions, as Barcelona have other priorities. 

The Nigerian international will only become an option for Hansi Flick’s men if they fail to sign their number one option.

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According to multiple reports, Barcelona’s ideal name in their search for a striker is Julian Alvarez, with Chelsea’s Joao Pedro seen as the second option. 

The Catalan giants want to bolster their attacking department, as they attempt to replace Robert Lewandowski, who will leave the club this summer. 

How Barcelona can sign Osimhen

However, despite their interest in Alvarez and Pedro, it is unlikely they will be able to sign either, as Atletico Madrid and Chelsea are reportedly unwilling to sell their strikers. 

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Should Barcelona fail to land either of these two, Osimhen could then come in as an option, even though he will not be cheap. 

Victor Osimhen could still join Barcelona this summer | Imago
Victor Osimhen celebrating| Imago

With three years left on his contract, Barcelona may have to pay a fee in the region of €75m to sign the Nigerian striker from Galatasaray. 

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