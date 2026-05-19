I am sorry — Guardiola apologises to Man City players ahead of shock exit

Pep Guardiola has informed his players that he will leave the club at the end of the season.

The Spaniard is reportedly furious after news of his departure leaked ahead of Tuesday night's must-win tie at Bournemouth.

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According to reports, Guardiola contacted players on Monday night to confirm he will be leaving the Etihad after a trophy-laden decade in charge.

Pep, who has 12 months left on his current deal, is expected to be replaced by his former assistant Enzo Maresca, 46, who left Chelsea in January.

Guardiola says goodbye to Man City players

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The Sun report further states, “Pep is furious at the timing just before a game.

“He summoned the players to join a late-night group call and confirmed he was leaving. He apologised for the way the news emerged. It took him by surprise.

“The players were told as recently as Saturday that he wasn’t going, so everyone is in a state of shock.”

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The legendary boss, who led City to 20 trophies in an incredibly successful decade, has been tight-lipped over his future in recent days and has repeatedly insisted he still has a year left.