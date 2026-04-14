Special moment – Kompany backs Eta as she makes Bundesliga history
Bayern Munich manager Vincent Kompany has applauded the groundbreaking appointment of Marie-Louise Eta as interim head coach of Union Berlin, describing it as a “special moment” for the sport.
Eta made history over the weekend by becoming the first woman to take charge of a men’s team in the Bundesliga.
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What Kompany said
Speaking ahead of Bayern’s Champions League clash with Real Madrid, Kompany emphasised the broader impact of Eta’s achievement.
He said, “I am actually really happy with Eta's appointment. In the end, it is something special. It opens a lot of opportunities to little girls who now play football and think, ‘I can coach anywhere.’”
While acknowledging that coaches should be judged equally regardless of gender, Kompany insisted that such moments deserve recognition.
He added, “It is easy to minimise it and say she is just a coach like everybody else, but these stories are really important.
“The only part I wish she were not treated like a man is being patient with her. Because the coaching job lacks patience on the leadership level.”
Eta previously made headlines in 2023 as the first female assistant coach in the Bundesliga and had been working with Union Berlin’s U-19 team before stepping up.