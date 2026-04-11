Kompany beats Guardiola, Klopp and Hansi Flick to 54-year Bundesliga record

Vincent Kompany's ability to coach an effective and devastating attacking unit is underscored by his team's setting a new Bundesliga record against St Pauli.

Bayern Munich officially shattered the 54-year-old Bundesliga record for the most goals scored in a single season following a clinical 5-0 demolition of St. Pauli at the Millerntor-Stadion.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The victory, which featured Leon Goretzka scoring the decisive 102nd goal to break the record before the team extended their final tally to 105 goals, cements Vincent Kompany’s side as the most prolific attacking force the German top flight has ever witnessed.

The incredible record

This historic feat eclipses the long-standing record of 101 goals established during the 1971/72 season by Udo Lattek’s legendary squad, which was famously driven by Gerd Müller’s incredible 40-goal haul alongside icons like Uli Hoeneß and Franz Beckenbauer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

With five matches still remaining in the 2025/2026 campaign, the landmark victory fortifies Bayern's grip on the Meisterschale and provides immense psychological momentum ahead of their high-stakes UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg against Real Madrid.

Surpassing the titans

The achievement underscores Kompany’s tactical brilliance, as his attacking trident of Harry Kane, Luis Díaz, and Michael Olise have managed to surpass the scoring outputs of legendary managerial heavyweights.

New Bayern Munich boss Vincent Kompany.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Pep Guardiola’s most lethal Bayern side peaked at 94 goals during the 2013/14 season, while Jupp Heynckes’ historic 2012/13 treble winners reached 98 goals; even Hansi Flick’s 2019/20 sextuple-winning team fell agonisingly short with 100 goals.

Furthermore, despite their swashbuckling reputation, Jürgen Klopp’s back-to-back title-winning Borussia Dortmund sides never approached the triple-digit barrier.

To illustrate the sheer magnitude of Kompany’s incredible attacking potential, he has two entries in the top five highest-scoring seasons in Bundesliga history, a list entirely dominated by the Bavarian giants:

1. Bayern Munich (2025/26) – 105 goals (ongoing)

2. Bayern Munich (1971/72) – 101 goals

Advertisement

Advertisement

3. Bayern Munich (2019/20) – 100 goals

4. Bayern Munich (2024/25) – 99 goals