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'Three points first – Kompany plays down birthday celebrations

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 14:28 - 10 April 2026
Kompany at Bayern Munich. (Photo Credit: Bayern/X)
Bayern Munich boss Vincent Kompany prioritises results over birthday celebrations after a 2-1 win over Real Madrid
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Vincent Kompany has made it clear that personal milestones take a back seat to football priorities, as the Bayern Munich manager downplayed his birthday celebrations following an important UEFA Champions League victory.

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Bayern Munich coach Vincent Kompany || Image credit: Imago
Bayern Munich coach Vincent Kompany || Image credit: Imago

The Belgian tactician, who recently marked his birthday, insisted his attention remains firmly on securing results as Bayern continues its push for silverware across competitions.

Bayern heads into its next fixture full of confidence after a hard-fought 2-1 win over Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabéu.

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Goals from Harry Kane and Luis Díaz sealed the victory, giving the Bundesliga giants a narrow advantage heading into the second leg.

The match also marked a significant milestone for Kompany, as it was his 100th game in charge of Bayern Munich, a tenure that has already produced an impressive record of 76 wins, 13 draws, and just 11 defeats.

What Kompany said

Speaking about his birthday, Kompany dismissed any idea of celebrations, emphasising that football comes first.

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He said, “Short answer is no. We can only wish for the three points. I always celebrated birthdays at the semi-finals and quarter-finals stages, so it's a bonus if you get wins at those moments.

“I am trying to run away from all the birthday stuff. We are in priority mode.”

Bayern Munich remains firmly in contention for multiple trophies this season. The club currently sits comfortably at the top of the Bundesliga table, holding a nine-point lead over Borussia Dortmund.

In addition to their league dominance, Bayern is preparing for the DFB-Pokal semi-final clash against Bayer Leverkusen later this month.

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With a Champions League semi-final spot also within reach, Kompany’s side is chasing an ambitious treble.

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