Luis Diaz calls Bayern move ‘right choice’
Luis Diaz says joining Bayern Munich was the “right choice” after scoring in their 2-1 win over Real Madrid.
Diaz, who joined the Bundesliga champions in a £65 million transfer last summer, has quickly settled into life at the Allianz Arena and is already making decisive contributions on the big stage.
The former Liverpool star scored the opening goal in Bayern’s 2-1 victory over Real Madrid in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final clash.
What Diaz said
Speaking after the match, Diaz expressed satisfaction with his decision to join the German giants.
He said, “Deciding to join Bayern was the right choice. I'm really happy, and I enjoy every match. I feel great, I'm in good shape, and that means I'm ready to help the team.”
He also praised the unity within the squad, highlighting Bayern’s collective ambition.
He added, “We have a clear plan, we're a very close-knit group, and that shows on the pitch.”