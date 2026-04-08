Luis Diaz calls Bayern move ‘right choice’

Colombian winger Luis Diaz has reaffirmed his decision to leave Liverpool for Bayern Munich, describing the move as “the right choice” following his impressive start in Germany.

Luis Diaz says joining Bayern Munich was the “right choice” after scoring in their 2-1 win over Real Madrid.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Season 2025 2026, FC Bayern Munich Olympique Lyon, Test match, Allianz Arena Luis Diaz

Diaz, who joined the Bundesliga champions in a £65 million transfer last summer, has quickly settled into life at the Allianz Arena and is already making decisive contributions on the big stage.

The former Liverpool star scored the opening goal in Bayern’s 2-1 victory over Real Madrid in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final clash.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What Diaz said

Speaking after the match, Diaz expressed satisfaction with his decision to join the German giants.

He said, “Deciding to join Bayern was the right choice. I'm really happy, and I enjoy every match. I feel great, I'm in good shape, and that means I'm ready to help the team.”

He also praised the unity within the squad, highlighting Bayern’s collective ambition.

Advertisement

Advertisement