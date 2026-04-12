Awoniyi’s former club makes history: Union Berlin name first-ever woman coach in Europe's top 5 leagues

Former Super Eagles star club, Union Berlin, appoints Marie-Louise Eta as head coach, making her the first woman to manage a top-flight team in Europe’s top five leagues in historic move.

Union Berlin, the former club of Nigerian striker Taiwo Awoniyi, has made football history by appointing Marie-Louise Eta as head coach of their men’s team, the first woman to lead a top-flight side in Europe’s top five leagues.

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Marie-Louise Eta during Union Berlin's match against Darmstadt | Imago

The groundbreaking decision follows the dismissal of Steffen Baumgart after a disappointing defeat to Heidenheim, which ultimately proved to be the tipping point for the club’s hierarchy.

Historic appointment in the Bundesliga

Eta, steps into the role on an interim basis as Union Berlin aim to secure their Bundesliga status for next season.

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Despite currently sitting 11th in the table and holding an 11-point cushion above the relegation zone, the club has acted decisively to avoid any late-season collapse.

What Eta said

Speaking after her appointment, the 34-year-old expressed both pride and determination to lead the club.

She said, “I’m delighted that the club has entrusted me with this challenging responsibility. A strength of Union has always been to pull all our forces together in such situations. I’m convinced that with the team, we’ll secure the crucial points.”

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+++ Neue Kraft für den Endspurt: Marie-Louise #Eta übernimmt +++



Die Profimannschaft der Männer wird die Schlussphase der Saison und den Kampf um den Klassenerhalt unter der Leitung von Marie-Louise Eta angehen, bisherige Trainerin der U19-Junioren und künftige Cheftrainerin der… pic.twitter.com/5w84jM4kyu — 1. FC Union Berlin (@fcunion) April 11, 2026

Eta previously worked with Union Berlin’s U19 team and is already scheduled to become head coach of the club’s women’s team in the summer.

Union Berlin’s position in mid-table suggests safety, but mathematically, survival is not yet guaranteed. The club’s leadership clearly believes a fresh voice can stabilise performances in the final stretch of the campaign.

A Landmark moment for football

While women have previously managed men’s teams in lower divisions, this marks the first time a female coach has taken charge of a top-flight club in any of Europe’s top five leagues.

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Notable pioneers include Corinne Diacre, who managed Clermont Foot in 2014, and Carolina Morace, who managed Viterbese in Italy's lower leagues.

Union Berlin holds special relevance for Nigerian fans. Taiwo Awoniyi rose to prominence before securing a move to the Premier League.