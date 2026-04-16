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Neymar responds to rumours of potential Messi reunion in MLS

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 23:11 - 16 April 2026
Barcelona's legendary trio Luis Suarez, Neymar Jr, and Lionel Messi | Imago
Brazilian football legend Neymar has spoken up about potentially joining Lionel Messi in America
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Neymar has addressed growing speculation linking him with a move to Major League Soccer, where a reunion with Lionel Messi could be on the cards.

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The Brazilian forward, however, insists his future remains undecided amidst the rumours of a move to Cincinnati.

Neymar plays down MLS links amid uncertainty

Recent reports have suggested that FC Cincinnati are exploring a move to bring Neymar to the United States this summer.

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But speaking candidly, the 34-year-old admitted he is yet to make a decision. “I honestly don’t know,” Neymar said, emphasizing that he is still weighing his options.

For now, his priority remains with Santos, where he returned in 2025 and currently serves as captain. His contract with the Brazilian side runs until the end of the year, and he has made it clear he intends to see it through before making any move.

Messi reunion talk adds intrigue to next move

A potential switch to MLS would reignite memories of Neymar’s iconic partnership with Messi, with whom he shared unforgettable spells at Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain.

However, injuries have limited Neymar’s impact in 2026, restricting him to just eight appearances, though he has still managed four goals and three assists.

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His recent career has also been disrupted by setbacks, including a serious knee injury and a previous ACL issue during his time at Al-Hilal.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding his club future, Neymar remains focused on returning to peak fitness, with his sights set on representing Brazil at the upcoming World Cup. For now, any reunion with Messi will have to wait as the Brazilian carefully considers his next chapter.

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