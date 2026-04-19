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'A difficult result” – Liam Rosenior frustrated as Chelsea fall to Man United

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 07:35 - 19 April 2026
Liam Rosenior is under serious pressure
Liam Rosenior is under serious pressure - Photo: IMAGO
Chelsea boss Liam Rosenior reacts in frustration after Matheus Cunha’s lone goal sealed a 1-0 win for Manchester United in a Premier League clash.
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Liam Rosenior did not hide his frustration after Chelsea suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat to Manchester United in a tense Premier League clash.

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The match was decided by a single moment of quality from Matheus Cunha, who finished clinically in the 43rd minute after being set up by Bruno Fernandes.

Despite controlling large spells of the game, Chelsea were left to rue missed opportunities as Manchester United made their only shot on target count.

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What Rosenior said

Speaking after the match, Rosenior admitted the result was difficult to accept, especially given the nature of the defeat.

“Tonight was a really difficult result to take. They had one shot on goal and scored,” he said.

The Chelsea manager urged his players to respond quickly and avoid dwelling on the setback.

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He added, “We can’t get into a cycle where we feel sorry for ourselves. We have to turn this around.”

The victory provides a boost to Manchester United’s hopes of securing a Champions League spot.

For Chelsea, however, the defeat adds further pressure in an already inconsistent campaign, leaving their top-five ambitions hanging in the balance.

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