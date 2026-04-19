'I love it' – Michael Carrick explains how Man United secured win over Chelsea

Michael Carrick praises Manchester United’s adaptability after a 1-0 win over Chelsea.

Michael Carrick has expressed his pride after Manchester United edged Chelsea 1-0 in a hard-fought Premier League clash.

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Michael Carrick || Imago

Carrick's team weathered relentless pressure from Chelsea, who were denied by the woodwork on three separate occasions, with Estevao, Liam Delap, and Wesley Fofana all coming close.

Chelsea's inability to score, despite registering 21 shots to United's four, resulted in their fourth consecutive league defeat without a goal. The loss also opened up a 10-point gap between the two sides.

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The home side dominated possession with nearly 60% and had 40 touches in United's penalty area compared to just 10 for the visitors.

What Carrick said

The United boss highlighted his side’s resilience and ability to adapt under pressure as key factors behind the victory.

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Dealing with injuries and suspensions, Carrick revealed that flexibility was central to United’s approach.

Carrick reserved special admiration for his players’ commitment at the back, as United withstood sustained pressure from Chelsea.