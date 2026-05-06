Advertisement

Big mistake - Former Super Eagles coach slams Simeone over Lookman substitution

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 12:56 - 06 May 2026
Jo Bonfrere criticises Diego Simeone for substituting Ademola Lookman in Atletico Madrid’s Champions League loss to Arsenal
Advertisement

Former Super Eagles coach Jo Bonfrere has criticised Diego Simeone for what he described as a costly tactical mistake during Atlético Madrid’s UEFA Champions League semi-final defeat to Arsenal.

Advertisement
Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid: Bukayo Saka robs Ademola Lookman a place in UCL history

Bonfrere believes the decision to substitute Ademola Lookman in the second half ultimately shifted momentum in Arsenal’s favour.

What Bonfrere said

Advertisement

Speaking from his base in the Netherlands, Bonfrere argued that Lookman had been Atletico’s most dangerous attacking outlet before his withdrawal.

“Lookman had pace and was effective in one-on-one situations. But when Simeone decided to take him off in the 57th minute and replaced him with players who are more physically gifted, I knew Atletico Madrid would struggle,” he said via Complete Sports

Simeone replaced winger Ademola Lookman with Nahuel Molina in the 57th minute, a move Bonfrere believes weakened the team’s attacking intent.

Advertisement

“If it’s Bayern or PSG, Arsenal won’t stand any chance because Bayern and PSG are more technically and tactically gifted sides,” Bonfrere said.

A first-half goal from Bukayo Saka proved decisive, sealing a 1-0 victory for Arsenal and booking their place in the Champions League final for the first time in two decades.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Big mistake - Former Super Eagles coach slams Simeone over Lookman substitution
Football
06.05.2026
Big mistake - Former Super Eagles coach slams Simeone over Lookman substitution
Bayern vs PSG: Arsenal fans have chosen their UCL final opponent after Atletico Madrid win.
Football
06.05.2026
Bayern vs PSG: 'Merge the squads' — Arsenal fans have chosen their UCL final opponent
Arteta apologises to his team for picking the same XI
Football
06.05.2026
‘I told the player, I'm sorry’ - Arteta apologises to his team for picking the same XI against Atletico
Doku sends defiant title message to Arsenal
Premier League
06.05.2026
‘We are going to fight until the end’ - Doku sends defiant title message to Arsenal after Man City slip-up
Saka reflects on scoring decisive goal
Football
06.05.2026
‘I just try to stay alive’ - Saka reflects on scoring decisive goal to send Arsenal to UCL final
UCL: This is their year, for sure — Wayne Rooney picks team to win trophy
Football
06.05.2026
UCL: This is their year, for sure — Wayne Rooney picks team to win trophy