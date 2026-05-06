Big mistake - Former Super Eagles coach slams Simeone over Lookman substitution

Jo Bonfrere criticises Diego Simeone for substituting Ademola Lookman in Atletico Madrid’s Champions League loss to Arsenal

Former Super Eagles coach Jo Bonfrere has criticised Diego Simeone for what he described as a costly tactical mistake during Atlético Madrid’s UEFA Champions League semi-final defeat to Arsenal.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bonfrere believes the decision to substitute Ademola Lookman in the second half ultimately shifted momentum in Arsenal’s favour.

What Bonfrere said

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking from his base in the Netherlands, Bonfrere argued that Lookman had been Atletico’s most dangerous attacking outlet before his withdrawal.

“Lookman had pace and was effective in one-on-one situations. But when Simeone decided to take him off in the 57th minute and replaced him with players who are more physically gifted, I knew Atletico Madrid would struggle,” he said via Complete Sports

Simeone replaced winger Ademola Lookman with Nahuel Molina in the 57th minute, a move Bonfrere believes weakened the team’s attacking intent.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“If it’s Bayern or PSG, Arsenal won’t stand any chance because Bayern and PSG are more technically and tactically gifted sides,” Bonfrere said.