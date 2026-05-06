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Osimhen must avoid that club — Odemwingie gives honest transfer advice

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 10:49 - 06 May 2026
Former Super Eagles striker Peter Odemwingie has issued a strong warning to Victor Osimhen over a potential transfer exit from Galatasaray.
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After another impressive season, Osimhen has once again been linked with several of Europe’s biggest clubs, including Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, and Barcelona.

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The Nigerian will no doubt improve most of the aforementioned teams, and a move to the Premier League has been on the cards for a while.

Odemwingie tells Osimhen to snub Manchester United

However, former Super Eagles striker Peter Odemwingie believes Old Trafford could be a dangerous destination for the former Napoli star.

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He urged Osimhen to avoid the club, citing the intense pressure on forwards and the club's current instability.

“The problem there is huge. The pressure on forward players is immense. He should stay away from there,” Odemwingie said.

The ex-West Brom and Stoke City forward explained that strikers at Manchester United often become scapegoats when results falter.

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He referenced Romelu Lukaku’s difficult spell as an example of how quickly top forwards can fall out of favour at such a demanding club, describing the situation at United as full of “wahala”.Odemwingie advised Osimhen to target more stable environments instead.

He named Arsenal as his top recommendation, followed by Barcelona and Real Madrid.

“Arsenal is my priority because it’s my dad’s team, but system-wise it is also a very suitable and established club for Osimhen,” he said.

“Barcelona is always a top-tier option… Real Madrid’s wide pitch is a perfect fit for Osimhen’s speed and athleticism.”

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