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Manchester United send Rashford warning to Barcelona

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 13:38 - 17 April 2026
Manchester United have reportedly drawn a hardline in Barcelona's bid for Marcus Rashford.
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Manchester United have reportedly issued a transfer ultimatum to Barcelona, communicating that they are fully prepared to recall Marcus Rashford to Old Trafford if the Catalan club refuses to meet their €30 million (£26 million) valuation. 

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Manchester United stick to their guns

According to updates provided by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Barcelona are actively attempting to negotiate a lesser fee or restructure the agreement into a second consecutive loan with an obligation to buy, largely due to their ongoing struggles with La Liga’s rigid Financial Fair Play regulations.

However, the Red Devils have bluntly rejected these creative proposals, making it absolutely clear that their conditions are non-negotiable. 

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United’s hierarchy are insisting on the full cash sum to facilitate a clean break, outright refusing to entertain another temporary departure for the 28-year-old forward.

Manchester United prepared for Premier League bids

Should Joan Laporta’s board fail to trigger the release clause, Manchester United have sounded out their fallback strategy: they are more than willing to return Rashford to the first-team fold, provided the incoming permanent manager for the 2026/27 season accepts the decision. 

Alternatively, United are prepared to immediately sell the forward to competing Premier League clubs, operating under the internal belief that the English market could comfortably generate a transfer fee significantly higher than Barcelona's proposed figures. 

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Barcelona’s desire to keep Rashford stems from his impressive campaign under Hansi Flick’s tutelage. He has registered an impressive 12 goals and 13 assists in 43 appearances across all competitions and is set to win the LALIGA title, which would be the first domestic league title of his career.

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