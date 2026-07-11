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South Africa in mourning as Jayden Adams, 25-year-old star dies weeks after World Cup appearance

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 15:18 - 11 July 2026
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The Bafana Bafana midfielder passed away just weeks after representing South Africa at the World Cup
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South African football has been plunged into deep mourning following the devastating news that Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Jayden Adams has died at the age of 25.

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The tragic news emerged on Saturday, shocking the global footballing community just weeks after the player represented his country on the world stage.

Shock Loss of a Bright Continental Talent

The cause of death has not yet been disclosed, leaving fans, teammates, and the football fraternity in complete disbelief as tributes continue to pour in across social media.

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Adams had only recently returned from a historic trip to North America, where https://www.pulsesports.ng/story/2026-world-cup-heartbreak-for-south-africa-as-canada-make-history-with-late-dagger-2026062821004955810he featured in three matches for Bafana Bafana during their commendable run to the Round of 32 at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

His sudden passing has left a massive void in the national team setup, with many remembering him as one of the brightest and most technically gifted midfield talents of his generation.

Meteoric Rise Cut Heartbreakingly Short

Before his untimely passing, the midfield dynamo had firmly established himself as one of the premier players in South African club football.

Adams initially rose to prominence with an exceptional breakout spell at Stellenbosch FC, where his highly consistent domestic performances caught the attention of reigning league heavyweights Mamelodi Sundowns.

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His high-profile transfer to the Brazilians, combined with earning a regular place under the national team spotlight, signalled a career that was destined for the top, making his sudden departure an incredibly bitter pill to swallow for the entire nation.

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