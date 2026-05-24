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Guardiola tells Man City crucial mistake to avoid when replacing him

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 10:36 - 24 May 2026
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Before transitioning into a global ambassador role after a tremendously successful 10-year stint as manager, Guardiola has issued the Manchester City hierarchy a final instruction.
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Departing Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has warned the club's hierarchy against attempting to replicate his specific managerial style or the unique operational conditions that defined his era when integrating his successor. 

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What Guardiola said

As the Catalan native prepares for an emotional farewell at the Etihad Stadium in his final Premier League fixture against Aston Villa, concluding an unprecedented ten-year tenure in the Northwest, he emphasised the necessity of allowing the next coach to forge their own path. 

"It doesn't work to copy and paste in this kind of job," Guardiola stated. "You have to be unique, natural and yourself, and the new manager will be himself. The moment it starts to be a copy for another one ... Everyone is everyone. It has to be like that." 

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His impending exit closes the book on a historic decade that yielded a staggering array of silverware, including six Premier League titles and the Champions League, while setting monumental records such as the 100-point "Centurions" campaign in 2017/18 and the unprecedented and unmatched feat of four consecutive English top-flight crowns.

Maresca: A different coach from Pep

Guardiola's pointed advice arrives amid widespread reports that former Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca has already been selected as his replacement, with a comprehensive agreement believed to have been finalised months ago behind the scenes. 

While Maresca previously served under Guardiola as an assistant at Manchester City, the outgoing manager's warning highlights the danger of expecting the 46-year-old Italian to be a Pep clone.

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Enzo Maresca, ex-Chelsea manager. (Photo Credit: Chelsea/X)
Enzo Maresca, ex-Chelsea manager. (Photo Credit: Chelsea/X)

During his recent tenure at Stamford Bridge, Maresca has actively demonstrated that he possesses a slightly different tactical blueprint compared to his former mentor. 

He has proven to be noticeably more pragmatic, frequently utilising a more robust, defensively cautious setup during matches against top-tier opposition to secure results, famously stating that Carlo Ancelotti, another mentor of his, advised him to drop the highline when Chelsea faced Real Madrid in pre-season.

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