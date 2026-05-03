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Pep Guardiola's model daughter reveals one trait she shares with her father

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 11:32 - 03 May 2026
Pep Guardiola and his model daughter
As Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola steers his team toward what could be his most remarkable Premier League title yet, his eldest daughter, Maria, remains a steadfast presence by his side.
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Maria has been a constant at some of the most significant moments of her father's illustrious career. 

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She was there as a child to see his legendary Barcelona side defeat Manchester United in the 2009 Champions League final. 

More recently, she was at Wembley when City claimed the Carabao Cup, a key victory in their rivalry with Arsenal.

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Maria speaks about common trait with Guardiola

Maria, who acknowledges she was "raised to understand the privilege of my circumstances", revealed a key trait she shares with her famous father: a competitive drive.

"Following my dad around the world to watch games gave me special memories and brought the family together," she told Vanity Fair. 

Maria Guardiola/via Instagram
Maria Guardiola/via Instagram

"I feel incredibly grateful for the experiences I've had. Although it was sometimes a challenge, my parents made the transitions easier and helped my siblings and me take advantage of opportunities."

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"My father and I joke that I inherited his stubbornness," she explained. "When we set our minds to something, we pursue it with tunnel vision until we achieve it. From my mother, I inherited confidence and a sense of independence."

She also noted the guidance her parents provided, saying, "My parents have always advised me to find what I'm passionate about. They encourage me to try new things, to accept failure, and to keep searching until I find my calling."

Maria Guardiola and Pep Guardiola | IMAGO
Maria Guardiola and Pep Guardiola | IMAGO

Last year, Guardiola and Maria's mother, Cristina Serra, separated after 12 years of marriage, having been a couple for three decades. 

While no official reason was provided, reports suggested the manager's intense work ethic may have been a contributing factor.

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With Guardiola's contract at Manchester City set to expire in 2027, speculation continues about his future, with some suggesting he might leave the club as early as this summer.

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