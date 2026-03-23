Manchester City boss Guardiola shares emotional moment with daughter following Carabao Cup triumph

Following Manchester City's Carabao Cup final victory, manager Pep Guardiola shared a heartfelt moment on the Wembley pitch with his daughter, Maria.

Guardiola led Man City to their first trophy this season, having defeated league leaders Arsenal 2-0 on Sunday.

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Two quick second-half goals from O'Riley dented Arsenal’s hope of winning the quadruple this season.

Following the loss, the Gunners are under pressure to get themselves over the line as they compete for the remaining three trophies.

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Guardiola moment with daughter

Guardiola’s daughter, Maria, was at Wembley Stadium to watch the Carabao Cup final between Man City and Arsenal.

Guardiola and his daughter Maria || Imago

Sunday's victory marked his 16th major trophy in his tenure at City and a record fifth League Cup title.

After the game, Guardiola was seen embracing Maria, the eldest of his three children, away from the main squad celebrations.

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Tears, man.



Maria Guardiola knows what her father has been through over the past year or two. He's been through a lot, and she's never left his side. She's always been there. Always.



Love is everything when you have people who truly matter in your life. People love you when… pic.twitter.com/hWZCsPbs4f — Geronimo Morgans (@GeronimoMorgans) March 23, 2026

The Spaniard and Serra separated last year after a 12-year marriage and three decades together.

Guardiola and his daughter Maria || Imago

While no official reason was provided for the split, reports suggested the manager's intense work focus may have been a contributing factor.

Meanwhile, the City boss will be hoping his team can keep pushing the Gunners in the race for the Premier League title, with seven games left to play.

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