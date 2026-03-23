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Manchester City boss Guardiola shares emotional moment with daughter following Carabao Cup triumph

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 17:46 - 23 March 2026
Guardiola shares emotional moment with daughter
Following Manchester City's Carabao Cup final victory, manager Pep Guardiola shared a heartfelt moment on the Wembley pitch with his daughter, Maria.
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Guardiola led Man City to their first trophy this season, having defeated league leaders Arsenal 2-0 on Sunday.

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Two quick second-half goals from O'Riley dented Arsenal’s hope of winning the quadruple this season.

Following the loss, the Gunners are under pressure to get themselves over the line as they compete for the remaining three trophies.

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Guardiola moment with daughter 

Guardiola’s daughter, Maria, was at Wembley Stadium to watch the Carabao Cup final between Man City and Arsenal.

Guardiola and his daughter Maria || Imago
Guardiola and his daughter Maria || Imago

Sunday's victory marked his 16th major trophy in his tenure at City and a record fifth League Cup title.

After the game, Guardiola was seen embracing Maria, the eldest of his three children, away from the main squad celebrations.

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The Spaniard and Serra separated last year after a 12-year marriage and three decades together. 

Guardiola and his daughter Maria || Imago
Guardiola and his daughter Maria || Imago

While no official reason was provided for the split, reports suggested the manager's intense work focus may have been a contributing factor.

Meanwhile, the City boss will be hoping his team can keep pushing the Gunners in the race for the Premier League title, with seven games left to play.

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