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Guardiola is a winning machine: Carabao Cup triumph against Arsenal extends staggering record
Manchester City's Carabao Cup final triumph over Arsenal marks Guardiola's fifth League Cup title with the club, extending his personal dominance in English domestic cups and adding yet another piece of silverware to an already extraordinary legacy.
Since arriving at Manchester City in 2016, Guardiola has transformed the club into a relentless trophy-collecting powerhouse.
This latest success pushes his tally at City to 19 major honours, including six Premier League titles, multiple FA Cups, Community Shields, the historic 2023 Champions League, and now five Carabao Cups, more than any other manager in the competition's modern history under one club.
🚨🏆 Pep Guardiola has now won 19 trophies at Manchester City. #MCFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 22, 2026
🏴 Premier League 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆
🏴 FA Cup 🏆🏆
🏴 League Cup 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆
🏴 Community Shield 🏆🏆🏆
🇪🇺 Champions League 🏆
🇪🇺 Super Cup 🏆
🌎 Club World Cup 🏆 pic.twitter.com/OZkuZeYwqx
The final itself highlighted Guardiola's tactical genius and ability to develop talent, as academy graduate Nico O'Reilly scored a brace in the second half to seal the deal.
In a season where City have faced significant challenges, especially in the Premier League and Champions League, this Carabao Cup success serves as a timely reminder of Guardiola's brilliance.
The City boss has now won 40 trophies across Barcelona, Bayern Munich, and City.
He continues to rewrite records, showing no signs of slowing down, and proving once more that when silverware is on the line, there is no one better.