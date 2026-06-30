Jordan Henderson sets England record, warns Three Lions over DR Congo test

Ahead of England's Round of 16 clash with DR Congo, Jordan Henderson stressed that there are no easy matches in the World Cup knockout stages.

Jordan Henderson has become the first player to represent England at seven major international tournaments after making his appearance at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The experienced midfielder reached the landmark when he came off the bench during England's group-stage victory over Panama, adding another remarkable achievement to his international career.

The appearance also saw Henderson become the first English player to feature in four FIFA World Cups.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Henderson reflects on historic milestone

The 36-year-old admitted it was a proud moment but insisted his focus remains firmly on helping England challenge for World Cup glory.

"I'm just delighted to be a part of this team, and it's still as special now as it was when I made my debut in 2010. Time goes quickly, but I'm just delighted that I can help the team as much as possible, both on and off the field, and just try and give everything I can to help us achieve our dreams," Henderson said.

Veteran warns England against complacency

Advertisement

Advertisement

England will take on DR Congo in the Round of 16 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, with a place in the quarter-finals on the line.

While the Three Lions enter the contest as favourites, Henderson believes knockout football leaves no room for complacency.

The former Liverpool captain praised DR Congo's quality and highlighted their impressive performances during the tournament.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He said, "I see in the first game they got a good result against Portugal; I think it was Wissa who scored. We know him well. They are a good team with some good players. Very, very strong."

Henderson stressed that every team remaining in the competition has earned its place and deserves respect.

"In the knockout rounds, there are no easy games," he added.