African referee Omar Artan rewarded with UEFA Showdown after World Cup heartbreak
Artan, who was named CAF Referee of the Year in 2025, was one of 52 referees officially appointed by FIFA for the World Cup.
However, he was shockingly denied entry into the United States, a situation that triggered massive outrage among fans, journalists, and the African football community.
Artan was set to become the first-ever Somalian referee to officiate at the World Cup, and one of the youngest ever African officials.
A statement by U.S. Border and Customs Protection cited "vetting concerns" for Artan's removal from the country.
The incident was widely criticised as disrespectful and poorly managed, casting a shadow over what should have been a proud moment for Somali and African refereeing.
Omar Artan to officiate UEFA Super Cup final
In a strong show of confidence, UEFA has now appointed the 38-year-old to officiate the 2026 UEFA Super Cup final between Paris Saint-Germain and Aston Villa in Salzburg.
A UEFA statement said: "Following discussions with its sister confederation, Confédération Africaine de Football (CAF), UEFA has today appointed Somali referee Omar Artan to officiate the 2026 UEFA Super Cup, which will take place on 12 August in Salzburg between UEFA Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain and UEFA Europa League winners Aston Villa FC.
🏆 Referee announced for 2026 #SuperCup!— UEFA (@UEFA) June 11, 2026
We're pleased to share that Somali referee Omar Artan will officiate the highly anticipated match between PSG and Aston Villa in Salzburg.
PSG qualified as reigning UEFA Champions League winners after defeating Arsenal on penalties in the 2026 final, while Aston Villa earned their spot by winning the Europa League.
This will be PSG’s second consecutive Super Cup appearance after they beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-2 (4-3 on penalties) last year.