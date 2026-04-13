Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona Prediction and Betting Tips: Remontada Chasing Blaugrana Step Into Simeone’s Fortress At The Metropolitano

Barcelona will try to conjure another Champions League remontada when they meet familiar foes Atlético Madrid at Estadio Metropolitano on Tuesday night.

The pair are meeting for the fifth time this season, with both having won two each of their last four clashes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The latest edition left the Blaugrana trailing by two goals after suffering their first Camp Nou defeat to Atlético since February 2006, having won 17 of 25 subsequent meetings at their Catalan headquarters.

Barcelona have been eliminated from all three previous UCL ties after losing the first leg at home. Furthermore, they have won just two of their five away games in this term’s edition, while Atlético have won five out of six on home turf.

Indeed, no side have scored more home goals than Los Colchoneros (20), and they’ve found the net in 10 straight Champions League contests.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Atléti can even afford to lose by one and still reach the semi-finals – where either Arsenal or Sporting CP await – but the hosts might take a typically cautious approach, given the identity of their visitors.

Selection Market Best Odds Confidence Primary tip Atletico Madrid to qualify 1.33 High Double chance Barcelona to win or draw 1.28 High Player prop Lamine Yamal over 5 shots 1.96 High

*Odds sourced from SportyBet and are correct at the time of publishing. Always gamble responsibly.

Atletico Madrid to qualify

Advertisement

Advertisement

Barcelona will rightly believe that the tie is still firmly in the balance despite the two-goal deficit, but must be at their best at both ends of the pitch to have any chance of advancing.

And while the Atletico defensive masters of yesteryear do not make frequent appearances anymore, this Simeone side are more adept at fighting fire with fire, especially with a team of well-rested regulars.

Diego Simeone made 10 changes for the weekend defeat to Sevilla, making clear his priorities.

So, even if Barcelona do score the two goals that level matters, Atletico can bite back just as hard on home territory to book a long-awaited semi-final ticket.

Barcelona to win or draw

Advertisement

Advertisement

Atleti's 2-0 victory in Catalonia flattered them. It was 0-0 and they were second-best until Pau Cubarsi's first-half red card, and it was ultimately a smash-and-grab as they bagged their second goal with their solitary second-half shot.

Barcelona won the shot count 18-5 and the expected-goals (xG) 1.1-0.4, and it is rare for them to be so wasteful in two consecutive matches.

Lamine Yamal over 5 shots

Despite being just 18 years old, Lamine Yamal is not afraid to take charge when needed. He has taken a mammoth 161 shots in 43 club appearances this season while he also racked up 15 in two semi-final legs in last term's Champions League.

Yamal loves to shoot from range, and you can bet he’ll be looking to test the Atletico Madrid goal any chance he gets.

Predicted Lineups

Atletico Madrid: (4-4-2)

Musso; Molina, Lenglet, Le Normand, Ruggeri; Simeone, Llorente, Koke, Lookman; Griezmann, Alvarez

Barcelona: (4-2-3-1)

J. Garcia; Kounde, Araujo, E. Garcia, Cancelo; Pedri, De Jong; Yamal, Lopez, Rashford; F. Torres

Team News – Atletico Madrid

David Hancko came off early with an ankle injury during the first leg win against Barcelona, and his replacement – Marc Pubill – picked up a suspension-inducing yellow card.

Hancko remains a major doubt for Tuesday's clash alongside Jose Gimenez (discomfort), Johnny Cardoso (adductor) and Pablo Barrios (thigh), but Simeone is hopeful of having number one Jan Oblak back from an abdominal issue.

Team News – Barcelona

Barcelona will be without the suspended Pau Cubarsi, after his damaging red card last week, leaving Hansi Flick with a decision to make in defence.