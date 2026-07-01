Osimhen calls Drogba for help on live TV to win ‘Who Wants to Be a Millionaire’ question

In a memorable television moment, Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen made a surprise video call to his childhood hero, Didier Drogba, during a celebrity edition of "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? Nigeria".

Drogba has been a vocal advocate for Osimhen, openly expressing his desire to see the striker one day play for his former club, Chelsea.

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Their connection began after Osimhen's Golden Boot-winning performance at the 2015 FIFA U-17 World Cup.

Drogba publicly praised the Super Eagles star and convinced Osimhen to join Galatasaray

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Osimhen calls Drobga

The special episode, hosted by popular presenter Frank Edoho in a light-hearted hotel room setting, featured the Napoli star as a contestant.

Frank Edoho asked Victor Osimhen how many goals Didier Drogba scored for Chelsea. Osimhen wasn’t sure, so he called Drogba himself. 😂



Frank immediately started telling the Chelsea legend how much Nigerians love him. 🇳🇬❤️ pic.twitter.com/EyVCW8fyMD — SKB (@seyikanbai) June 30, 2026

During the game, Osimhen was stumped by a challenging football question that would test even the most dedicated Chelsea supporters.

The question required him to state the exact number of goals Drogba scored for Chelsea across his two stints with the Premier League club.

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Galatasaray star Victor Osimhen|| Imago

The Ivorian legend played for the Blues from 2004 to 2012 and returned for the 2014-15 season, cementing his status as one of the club's all-time greats.

Although Osimhen believed the answer was 164, he was hesitant to commit. Rather than risk his progress, he opted to use his "Phone a Friend" lifeline in the most direct way imaginable: by video-calling Drogba himself.

Didier Drogba. Photo. Imago

As the Chelsea icon answered, Osimhen erupted in laughter, hailing him as "Big man." Edoho, a self-professed Chelsea fan, expressed his admiration for Drogba's contributions to African football and the Premier League.

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