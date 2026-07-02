They are warriors — Ian Wright names the only team capable of stopping France
Les Bleus cruised into the last 16 with a commanding 3-0 victory over Sweden, with captain Kylian Mbappé scoring twice.
The French superstar currently leads the Golden Boot race with six goals and two assists.
France will face Paraguay in the Round of 16 as they bid to reach their third consecutive World Cup final.
Didier Deschamps’ side lost the 2022 final to Argentina on penalties.
Ian Wright snubs England, backs Argentina to stop France
Speaking about France’s chances, Wright believes only Lionel Messi and his Argentina teammates possess the mentality to stop them.
“It’s going to take something [to beat France],” Wright said. “It’s going to take an Argentina because of the warrior nature of Argentina.”
France are clearly the team to beat at this summer's tournament, especially with an attacking trio of Ousmane Dembele, Kylian Mbappe and Michael Olise running rings around opposition defences.
Throw in Desire Doue, Bradley Barcola, and Rayan Cherki, and you have undoubtedly the best frontline in international football.