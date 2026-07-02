Nigeria's Three Greatest World Cup Matches of All Time

Nigeria won't be at the 2026 World Cup, and there’s just no sugarcoating it, that sucks! The Super Eagles are one of the great entertainers of international football and will be missed in this year’s tournament. Their history at the World Cup might be short in terms of appearances but rich in memorable moments.

From an unbelievable debut in ‘94 all the way to a dominant performance in 2018, Nigeria has produced some really entertaining World Cup moments, and this just feels like the perfect time to look back at the nation’s greatest World Cup games.

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Nigeria 3-0 Bulgaria (USA ‘94)

Nigeria's World Cup debut couldn't have gone much better. In one word? Unbelievable. In their very first tournament match, the Super Eagles beat Bulgaria 3-0, the goals coming from Rashidi Yekini, Daniel Amokachi, and Emmanuel Amunike. It was the most extraordinary way for a country to announce itself to the world on the biggest stage.

Yekini scored Nigeria’s first ever World Cup goal, and the way he celebrated – holding onto the net while crying – still remains one of the most iconic images in World Cup history.

Nobody seriously expected this level of authority from a first-time participant. What’s more? They would end up winning their group after also beating Greece in the last group game. Generally, that was one heck of a World Cup debut!

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Nigeria 3-2 Spain (France ‘98)

At the 1998 World Cup in France, Nigeria faced Spain in the opening group game and produced one of the competition’s real great upsets. Goals from Mutiu Adepoju, Sunday Oliseh, and an own goal from Spain’s Zubizarreta helped them to a 3-2 win over the Spaniards when nobody gave them a chance.

The result was surely very impressive, but the performance? Even more so.

Nigeria went 1-nil down, fought back, fell behind again, then turned the match completely on its head in the final quarter of an hour. Oliseh's 78th-minute thunderbolt was a goal worthy of deciding any World Cup game. Nobody gave Nigeria a chance against Spain — a reminder of why following Comprehensive Football Betting News ahead of major tournaments can flag underrated underdogs before the market catches up.

Nigeria 2-0 Iceland (Russia 2018)

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In what is Nigeria’s last World Cup outing till date, the Super Eagles served up a truly memorable moment that still lives with every fan.

After having lost the opening game of the tournament against eventual finalists Croatia, the game against Iceland became win or go home. Even a draw wouldn’t do. But nobody gave them a real chance against an Iceland team who had already held Lionel Messi’s Argentina to a draw.

But well, Nigeria had Ahmed Musa and he made all the difference that day. He scored two wonder-goals and won the game for Nigeria. The streets of Nigeria went crazy! And they went even crazier when Gylfi Sigurdsson missed a penalty, allowing Nigeria to leave with a win and a clean sheet.