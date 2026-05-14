France boss Deschamps explains why Real Madrid star has 'every right to be upset' with him

France national team boss Didier Deschamps understands why some players will have a bone to pick with him

Didier Deschamps has officially unveiled his final 26-man squad for the 2026 World Cup, marking his last tournament as the head coach of the French national team.

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While the announcement was largely expected, the high-profile omission of a key Real Madrid midfielder has sent shockwaves through the footballing world.

Difficult season for Camavinga

Deschamps explained that the decision to leave out Eduardo Camavinga was rooted in the player's lack of consistent game time and recent fitness issues during his time in Spain.

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Despite being a regular in previous squads, Camavinga managed only 21 starts across all competitions for Real Madrid this term, which ultimately proved insufficient for a place on the plane.

“I’m aware that it’s tough to take for some players, especially those who are regularly here, but that’s the professional side of things,” Deschamps recognised when addressing the press on Thursday night.

He further elaborated that “his season cost him his place” alongside significant injury setbacks that hampered Camavinga’s rhythm and availability for the national team selection.

Deschamps commiserates with Camavinga

The veteran manager acknowledged the emotional toll of the decision, noting that the depth of talent in the French midfield made the selection process incredibly rigorous this year.

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“And the competition for the position is very tough. Cama is among those disappointed,” Deschamps noted, though he noted that he has no doubts regarding the player's immense talent and long-term potential for Les Bleus.

As France prepares to kick off their campaign against Senegal, Iraq, and Norway in Group I, the coach maintained that the player has every right to feel aggrieved.

“I don’t doubt what he’s capable of. But today, he has every right to be upset with me. I understand,” the manager stated.