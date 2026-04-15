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Eric Chelle: l’ll be watching the NPFL run-in closely

Izuchukwu Akawor
Izuchukwu Akawor 10:35 - 15 April 2026
Eric Chelle confirms NPFL scouting mission to select Super Eagles stars for 2026 Unity Cup
Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has announced he will monitor the NPFL run-in to hand domestic talents a lifeline for the upcoming Unity Cup in London.
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Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has handed a massive lifeline to domestic stars in the Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL.

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The Malian tactician confirmed he will spend the remainder of the NPFL season scouting for the upcoming 2026 Unity Cup, a move that signals a new era of inclusivity for the national team.

The London testing ground

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The Unity Cup, scheduled to take place in London this May at Charlton Athletic’s The Valley, is not just another invitational. It is a primary testing ground for home-based talents and uncapped dual-national prospects

Chelle is looking to expand his options ahead of a busy international calendar. By taking the tournament to London, the coach aims to bridge the gap between the domestic league and the foreign-based core that traditionally dominates the Super Eagles roster.

Eric Chelle, Nigeria's coach || Imago
Eric Chelle, Nigeria's coach, wants more players. || Imago

  • The NPFL lifeline

In his bid to assess new players around the world, Chelle stated that top performers in the NPFL will finally get the chance to impress on a global stage.

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The coach is set to become a familiar face at league venues across Nigeria as the season reaches its climax.

Ahmed Musa and Pillars have endured a difficult season in the NPFL.
Ahmed Musa and Pillars have endured a difficult season in the NPFL.

“Top players from the Nigeria Premier Football League will also be considered as I will be watching a number of domestic league games from now till the end of the season,” Chelle said via the team’s official channels.

This proactive approach addresses a long-standing grievance of Nigerian football fans who have called for more home-based representation.

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Chelle’s plan is clear: if you perform in the NPFL run-in, the flight to London is yours to lose.

The Verdict

Eric Chelle is not just looking for backup players; he is looking for competition. By using the Unity Cup to evaluate NPFL stars alongside foreign-born talents, he is creating a competitive environment where merit is the only currency.

Arumala is 21 years old and this is his first-ever campaign at this level
Arumala is 21 years old, and this is his first-ever campaign at this level

For the domestic players, the next few weeks are the most important of their careers. The Malian mastermind is watching.

The Unity Cup is the platform. The question now is which NPFL stars will have the fear factor required to make the cut for the trip to London.

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