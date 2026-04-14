Don’t ignore – Ex-Super Eagles star urges Eric Chelle to invite NPFL players for Unity Cup

Ex-international has advised Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle to include NPFL players in Nigeria’s squad for the 2026 Unity Cup in London.

Former Nigerian international Friday Ekpo has urged Eric Chelle, head coach of the Super Eagles, to give players from the domestic league a chance in the Unity Cup.

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The 2026 Unity Cup will be held in London from May 26 to 30 at The Valley, home of Charlton Athletic.

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Nigeria, the defending champions, is set to compete against Jamaica, Zimbabwe, and India

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What Ekpo said

Ekpo believes the tournament offers a valuable platform for home-based talents to prove their worth on the international stage.

Speaking in an interview, Ekpo stressed that the competition should not be limited to foreign-based professionals.

He noted that inviting standout performers from the Nigeria Premier Football League would not only reward consistency but also strengthen the depth of the national team.

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According to him, the Unity Cup provides the ideal environment for testing new players without the pressure of major qualifiers.

While acknowledging the importance of Europe-based stars, Ekpo cautioned against sidelining players in the domestic league.

He insisted that the NPFL still boasts quality footballers capable of making meaningful contributions to the Super Eagles setup.

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“The Unity Cup should be an opportunity for the Super Eagles handler to pick a few of the NPFL players who he thinks are capable of contributing positively to the senior national team.