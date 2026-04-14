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Eric Chelle to use Unity Cup to test new Super Eagles players

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 22:19 - 14 April 2026
Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle || Imago
Chelle - Photo: IMAGO
Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle says the Unity Cup will be used to assess new players, including NPFL stars and foreign-based talents.
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The head coach of the Super Eagles, Eric Chelle, has revealed plans to use the Unity Cup as a platform to evaluate new players ahead of future international competitions.

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Nigeria will defend its title at the 2026 Unity Cup, scheduled to take place from May 26 to 30 at The Valley, home of Charlton Athletic in London.

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Nigeria will face Zimbabwe in the semi-finals of the Unity Cup, while India and Jamaica clash in the other last-four fixture.

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What Chelle said

Chelle made it clear that the tournament will serve as an opportunity to expand his player pool and test emerging talents.

He said, “The Unity Cup provides a platform to assess new players. I will comb Europe and invite new players of Nigerian descent, alongside those who were previously called up but never got the chance to feature.”

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The coach also confirmed that domestic players will not be overlooked, stressing his intention to closely monitor performances in the Nigeria Premier Football League.

“Top players from the Nigeria Premier Football League will also be considered, as I will be watching several domestic league games from now until the end of the season,” he added.

This approach aligns with growing calls for greater inclusion of home-based talents in the Super Eagles squad.

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