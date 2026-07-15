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‘I need at least five’ - Super Eagles star Aina sets new target for new Premier League season

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 17:47 - 15 July 2026
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Aina sets new target for new Premier League season
Nottingham Forest's versatile defender, Ola Aina, has revealed an ambitious personal goal for the 2026-27 campaign, aiming to score at least five times.
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Aina, who has become a key figure at Forest, is widely recognised for his defensive capabilities. However, his attacking aspirations stem from his early career as a right winger at the Chelsea academy. 

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He later transitioned into a highly adaptable fullback, comfortable on either side of the pitch and even filling in at centre-back when needed.

Despite his attacking instincts, the Nigeria international did not find the net in 28 appearances across all competitions last season. 

Aina wants more EPL goals 

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Reflecting on his goalless run, Aina expressed his disappointment and his determination to make a greater impact in the final third. 

Speaking on a Twitch stream about his objectives, he humorously suggested he might need some help from a higher power.

"I need to pray and fast because I didn't score any goals last season," Aina said. "The season before, I think I got three (goal involvements). 

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“I need to do some serious prayer and fasting because I need at least five. If I get five, I'll be content."

Nottingham Forest star Ola Aina || imago
Nottingham Forest star Ola Aina || imago

Having established himself as one of the Premier League's most dependable full-backs, Aina has already returned to pre-season training with Nottingham Forest. 

The club recently appointed Vítor Pereira following the departure of Sean Dyche and Aina is looking forward to working with him.

The team is preparing for their first friendly match against Notts County this Saturday as they start working towards the new season.

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