FIFA World Cup 2026: 20 Players to Watch (Group by Group)

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is just days away, and with a star-studded 48-team tournament, here are 10 players expected to light up the competition.

Group A: Mexico, South Africa, South Korea, Czech Republic

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Hirving Lozano (Mexico): One of Mexico's most dangerous attackers, Lozano will be desperate to shine on home soil. He contributed 14 goals and assists in Liga MX this season and has 31 international goals for El Tri across his career.

Lyle Foster (South Africa) — The Burnley forward is Bafana Bafana's most potent threat and the player most likely to cause upsets. Still only 24, he scored 9 goals in the Championship this season after recovering from a difficult personal period, and arrives as one of South Africa's most important players in a generation.

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Group B: Canada, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Qatar, Switzerland

Alphonso Davies (Canada) — The Bayern Munich left-back has evolved into one of the best players in the world. Davies registered 8 assists in the Bundesliga this season and will captain Canada in front of home fans, a moment he has been building towards his entire career.

Granit Xhaka (Switzerland) — Now 33 and at the peak of his powers as a deep-lying playmaker, Xhaka remains the heartbeat of the Swiss national team and is coming off an outstanding season with Sunderland. Switzerland will go as far as he takes them.

Group C: Brazil, Morocco, Haiti, Scotland

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Vinicius Jr (Brazil) — Brazil's most electrifying attacker arrives in strong form, having scored 16 goals and contributed 5 assists in La Liga this season for Real Madrid. He will be the player every defender in this group most fears, and will have a lot to prove in a Brazil jersey.

Achraf Hakimi (Morocco) — The PSG right-back is arguably the best in his position in world football. He contributed heavily to PSG's Champions League-winning campaign and is the reigning CAF Player of the Year.

Group D: USA, Paraguay, Australia, Turkey

Christian Pulisic (USA) — America's talisman and in the form of his life heading into a home World Cup. Pulisic scored 10 goals and provided 5 assists across all competitions for AC Milan this season and will carry the hopes of a nation on his shoulders.

Hakan Calhanoglu (Turkey) — One of the finest midfielders in Serie A, Calhanoglu finished the season with 11 goals and 6 assists for Inter Milan and is the creative force Turkey rely on to advance from this group.

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Group E: Germany, Ivory Coast, Curacao, Ecuador

Florian Wirtz (Germany) — The 23-year-old joined Liverpool from Leverkusen in the summer of 2025 and had an up-and-down debut season in the Premier League, registering 5 goals and 3 assists in the league. His international form for Germany has been considerably more impressive, and he will be hoping the World Cup stage brings out the best of his undoubted talent.

Amad Diallo (Ivory Coast) — 23-year-old Diallo will be the dazzling star for the Ivorians and could be the answer to the Ivorians chances of advancing to the knockout rounds.

Group F: Sweden, Netherlands, Tunisia, Japan

Alexander Isak (Sweden): The Liverpool man endured an injury-riddled season, but looked to be back to his best towards the end of the campaign, and will be crucial for Sweden.

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Group G: Spain, Uruguay, Cape Verde, Saudi Arabia

Darwin Nunez (Uruguay) - Uruguay may be dark horses at the tournament, and should finish second to Spain in what should be an easy group. Darwin Nunez will be the source of goals and could have a fine tournament.

Barcelona star Pedri | IMAGO

Pedri (Spain) — Fully fit and back to his brilliant best, Pedri was one of Barcelona's most consistent performers across their title-winning campaign. At 23, he may be playing in the prime of his career and is the conductor of Spain's midfield.

Group H: Belgium, Egypt, Iran, New Zealand

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Romelu Lukaku (Belgium) — A pre-season thigh injury hampered Lukaku badly, limiting him to just 5 Serie A appearances and 1 goal for Napoli this season. He arrives at the World Cup underprepared by club standards but remains one of the most physically imposing strikers in international football, with 15 goals in his last 38 international appearances. If fit, he is still Belgium's most dangerous weapon.

Mohamed Salah (Egypt) — At 34, Salah may be entering the twilight of his career, but he remains the key man for Egypt.

Group I: France, Norway, Senegal, Iraq

Kylian Mbappe (France) — The Real Madrid forward arrives as the most prolific attacker in the tournament, having scored 41 goals across all competitions this season, including 24 in La Liga and 15 in the Champions League. He will be the bookmakers' favourite for the Golden Boot from the first whistle.

Group J: Argentina, Algeria, Austria, Jordan

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Lionel Messi (Argentina) — The 38-year-old captain holds Argentina's national records for caps and goals and sits just three goals short of the all-time World Cup scoring record. A hamstring scare threatened his participation but he is expected to be fit for what will almost certainly be his final tournament. TransferFeed

VIDEO: Lionel Messi steps foot into Kansas City, Missouri for the #FIFAWorldCup 🇦🇷🇺🇸



Messi arrived in KC around 8:50 p.m. CT.@kmbc photojournalist Eddy Lozano the only TV news station in KC capturing the moments. #WorldCup2026 pic.twitter.com/LWdy3MRlEp — Jackson Kurtz (@jacksonKMBC9) June 1, 2026

Group K: Portugal, Colombia, D.R Congo, Uzbekistan

Cristiano Ronaldo is the highest-paid athlete in the world | IMAGO/PA

Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) — At 41, Ronaldo joins Messi in making a record sixth World Cup appearance. He scored 22 goals in the Saudi Pro League this season and will be desperate to finally win the one trophy that has eluded him throughout an otherwise complete career.

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Bruno Fernandes (Portugal) — The Manchester United captain broke the Premier League record for assists in the just-concluded season, and will be a creative force for Portugal at the World Cup.

Group L — England, Croatia, Ghana, Panama

Three Lions talisman Harry Kane is the fifth richest footballer at the 2026 World Cup |IMAGO

Harry Kane (England) — Kane scored 36 Bundesliga goals and 61 across all competitions for Bayern Munich this season, winning the Torjagerkanone for the third consecutive year and becoming the first player in Bundesliga history to win it in each of his first three seasons. At 32, this could be his last realistic chance at international glory. Al Jazeera