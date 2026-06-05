2026 World Cup: Blow for South Africa as FIFA reel out new stadium rules

FIFA have announced measures ahead of the 2026 World Cup that may not go down well with fans of South Africa's Bafana Bafana

Football fans looking to recreate the iconic, high-energy atmosphere of previous tournaments will have to leave their most famous noisemakers at home.

Advertisement

Advertisement

FIFA has officially banned vuvuzelas from all stadium venues across the United States, Canada, and Mexico as part of its newly released stadium code of conduct for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Silencing a Global Football Phenomenon

The long plastic horns became a massive cultural phenomenon and a staple of South African football matches, famously taking the world by storm during the historic 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, while beloved by local supporters for creating a unique wall of sound, the instruments have long drawn heavy criticism from international broadcasters, players, and viewers over their continuous, deafening drone, frequently likened to a massive swarm of bees.

According to FIFA's strict new stadium regulations, vuvuzelas will be grouped alongside whistles, air horns, and any other excessively loud noise-making devices as entirely prohibited items inside all 16 official World Cup venues.

A Strict Crackdown on Stadium Behaviour

The regulatory crackdown extends far beyond plastic instruments, detailing an extensive list of forbidden items and behaviour designed to maintain absolute order throughout the tournament.

Spectators are strictly prohibited from bringing laser pointers or any devices that emit laser beams, and the governing body has also banned reusable water bottles, citing direct safety concerns.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Furthermore, the code explicitly clarifies that body paint and temporary tattoos do not constitute clothing, confirming that any fans attempting to streak, flash, or remove clothing to reveal intimate body parts will be dealt with severely.

With the expanded 48-team tournament running from June 11 to July 19, FIFA has warned that any attendees who violate these guidelines will be immediately refused entry or forcefully removed from the premises.