‘NFF officials are getting away with their failures’ - Ex-Nigerian star blames Government negligence

Former Green Eagles winger Adegoke Adelabu has voiced strong criticism, suggesting that the federal government has failed to properly address the recurring issues in Nigerian football.

As the 2026 FIFA World Cup approaches, the absence of the Super Eagles is a source of deep frustration for Nigerian football fans, with many pointing fingers at the nation's football administration.

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While missing the 2022 tournament in Qatar was a blow, the failure to secure a spot for the 2026 edition in the USA, Canada, and Mexico has amplified the sense of loss.

This second consecutive absence has deprived the nation of the collective joy that accompanies supporting the team on a global stage.

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Adelabu speaks on NFF’s failure

Adelabu described Nigeria's failure to qualify for two consecutive World Cups—especially with Africa now having 10 slots—as a "big embarrassment" for the country.

"I think the government is in complete negligence of the issues of sport at this time," Adelabu told The Guardian.

Adegoke Adelabu, former Green Eagles striker

"It may look as if the NFF officials are getting away with their failures, but sooner or later nemesis will catch up with them. They will surely give account of their stewardship."

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"There is not much we can say, because we are still in the same place of trying to buy progress at whatever cost to remain relevant," he stated.

"But we have come to the point that actually reflects our lack of foresight and lack of professional competence to run an advanced football industry."

Super Eagles players in preparations || X

"There is a lack of implementation of the principle of checks and balances, which has reduced the whole exercise of Nigerian football to futility," Adelabu explained.

"I am sure if our government had taken action after the NFF failed to qualify for Qatar 2022, this failure in 2026 would have been avoided. Now, the NFF top officials feel no one can do them anything. It’s bad for our nation."

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