‘People forget the saves’ – Super Eagles goalkeeper defends Maduka Okoye after Poland equaliser

John Noble rallies behind Maduka Okoye following criticism after Poland draw

Former Enyimba and Super Eagles goalkeeper John Noble has thrown his support behind Maduka Okoye following the criticism that followed Nigeria's dramatic 2-2 draw against Poland in an international friendly.

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Okoye came under intense scrutiny after conceding a spectacular long-range strike deep into stoppage time, allowing Poland to snatch a draw in Warsaw. The goal sparked a wave of reactions from fans, with many questioning the Udinese goalkeeper's positioning despite an otherwise impressive display.

Noble defends Maduka Okoye after Poland equaliser

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Noble highlighted the unique pressures associated with being a goalkeeper, noting that mistakes often receive more attention than outstanding saves.

The goalkeeper described Okoye as a dedicated professional and insisted one unfortunate moment should not overshadow his contributions to the national team.

He said, "Maduka Okoye is a fantastic goalkeeper. He is someone I've worked with in the national team, and he is deeply committed to his work and always disciplined."

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"One thing about football, especially for those of us who are goalkeepers, is that people don't remember the saves you make. Whenever you concede a goal, they immediately want to judge or find fault, which isn't fair to us."

He also emphasised the importance of supporting players during difficult moments rather than focusing solely on mistakes.

He said, "For me, I am not blaming him for that goal at all. The guy has been doing well for us. All he needs right now is our encouragement and support. I believe that with him in goal, the Super Eagles will go far. He has my support every day."

However, Noble believes the criticism is unfair and fails to recognise the challenges goalkeepers face during matches.

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Reflecting on Nigeria's performances, Noble insisted the Super Eagles are showing clear signs of improvement under the current setup.

The goalkeeper praised the team's tactical discipline and growing confidence, stating that the squad now looks more organised whenever they take the field.

He said, "Honestly speaking, Nigeria's Super Eagles are performing amazingly well this period because a whole lot has changed compared to how we used to play before.

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"Now, when Nigeria plays, you have real confidence. When we score first and take the lead, you can see it in the whole game, the tactical play and everything is perfectly fine."

The former Enyimba shot-stopper rated the team's overall display against Poland highly despite the late setback.