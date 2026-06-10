South Korea vs Czech Republic preview, team news, prediction and betting tips: Expect cagey affair at World Cup’s first midnight fixture

The first test of those willing to stay up for a late kick-off comes in the second game of this year’s World Cup as South Korea take on the Czech Republic at 3:00 am.

The Taeguk Warriors are World Cup staples, having qualified for every tournament since 1986, while their opponents are making just their second appearance as an independent country.

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In a very even-looking group that also includes co-hosts Mexico and South Africa, this first clash will be crucial and a cagey affair looks likely.

South Korea vs Czech Republic match preview

South Korea and the Czech Republic will get their World Cup 2026 campaigns underway when they meet in Guadalajara on Thursday, in what could prove to be a pivotal Group A encounter.

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With South Africa and hosts Mexico also lurking in the section, both nations will recognise the importance of making a strong start, especially with only the top two teams guaranteed a place in the knockout rounds.

South Korea are entering the tournament with winning momentum, following victories over Trinidad and Tobago (5-0) and El Salvador (1-0) in the last few weeks.

The Taegeuk Warriors are also the only nation unbeaten across two rounds of AFC qualification (W11, D5), and they were rewarded by making history as the first Asian nation to appear at 12 separate World Cup finals.

This will be their 11th consecutive World Cup sojourn and offers an opportunity for manager Hong Myung-bo and his players to put some disappointing past campaigns behind them.

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Myung-bo is in his second stint as South Korea manager, having resigned after their premature group stage exit in 2014, one of three times they failed to reach the knockouts since he captained them to a fourth-place finish in 2002 as co-hosts.

South Korea coach Hong Myung-bo

Czech Republic are also coming into this match with growing confidence thanks to a pair of victories (2-1 vs Kosovo and 3-1 vs Guatemala) in the build-up to the tournament.

Národní tým will compete in a World Cup as an independent nation for just the second time, following on from their 2006 group stage exit.

Their journey to the 2026 World Cup has been anything but straightforward.

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Tomáš Souček was stripped of the captaincy for not thanking supporters who attended a 6-0 win over Gibraltar, and Ivan Hašek was sacked one month prior in response to a 2-1 loss to the Faroe Islands.

Hašek’s successor, Miroslav Koubek, had to take the world’s 41st-ranked nation through two play-offs as a result.

He masterminded penalty shootout victories against both the Republic of Ireland and Denmark in Prague to seal their qualification.

South Korea vs Czech Republic head-to-head

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The head-to-head record between these two sides is exactly even at the moment, with one win for each and one draw in their three previous matches.

This will be the inaugural competitive H2H and their first meeting since a 2016 friendly, which South Korea won 2-1.

South Korea are ranked 25th in the world, while their opponents, Czechia, are 39th globally, according to the latest FIFA World Rankings.

South Korea vs Czech Republic bet builder

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Selection Market Best odds Confidence Primary tip Both teams to score – Yes 1.93 Medium Value bet Under 2.5 goals 1.67 Medium Player prop Son Heung-Min anytime goalscorer 3.10 Medium

*Odds sourced from SportyBet and are correct at the time of publishing. Always gamble responsibly.

Both teams to score – Yes

Korea Republic and Czech Republic both boasted strong attacks in qualifying: 2.5 and 2.2 goals per match respectively.

The Czechs created more big chances (3.2 per game vs 1.88 for Korea), but Korea’s forward line, led by Son Heung-min, is one of the most clinical in Asia.

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Conversely, Czechia conceded 1.2 goals per match, even against less attacking opposition than they’ll face here.

These data points highlight value in both sides finding the net, especially with attacking talent like Schick, Son and Lee on display in high-stakes conditions.

Under 2.5 goals

This has all the hallmarks of a tight and cautious contest.

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South Korea possess slightly more pace and technical quality, while Czechia arguably have the most reliable goalscorer on the pitch in Schick.

Neither side will want to begin their campaign with defeat.

The betting market reflects how close this matchup is, with only a small gap between the teams.

Under 2.5 goals looks like a good option, and we see this game ending in a hard-fought draw at valuable odds.

Son Heung-Min anytime goalscorer

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Korean captain Son Heung-min is just two goals away from equalling South Korea's all-time scoring record, held by Cha Bum-kun for the last 40 years.

He found the net 10 times in 13 competitive internationals (two from the spot) during qualifying and will be eager to mark his legacy in South Korean history.

Only three matches saw him blank when starting, and with a shot accuracy of 57.9% (38 shots), he will be Korea’s focal point against a Czech side that conceded 12 goals in their last 10 qualifiers.

Son’s penalty duties and his ability to create and convert big chances (five created, three missed) reinforce his appeal for the opening game.

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South Korea vs Czech Republic team news

As mentioned earlier, Son Heung-min is just two goals away from becoming South Korea’s all-time goalscorer.

The LAFC striker has been directly involved in four of the Taegeuk Warriors' last 10 World Cup goals and recorded 14 goal involvements in AFC qualifying, and should start up front on Thursday.

Hwang Hee-chan, Lee Jae-sung and Paris Saint-Germain forward Lee Kang-in are leading the queue to staff Son's supply line.

Bayern Munich's Kim Min-jae will helm a back three, but fellow defender Cho Yu-min has been ruled out after sustaining a foot injury; uncapped Jo Wi-je was called up as the latter's replacement.

While Son is South Korea's star man, Patrik Schick has previously scored six goals in seven major tournament appearances for the Czech Republic.

The Bayer Leverkusen striker also netted five times in qualifying.

Pavel Sulc will be the Czechs' key creator, playing just ahead of experienced midfielder Tomas Soucek, who was stripped of the captaincy earlier this year.

Starting in a back three, Ladislav Krejci will therefore skipper the side, with playoff penalty hero Matej Kovar expected to feature between the posts.

South Korea vs Czech Republic predicted lineups

South Korea predicted XI (3-4-2-1)

Kim Seung-gyu; Lee Gi-hyuk, Kim Min-jae, Lee Han-beom; Seol Young-woo, Hwang In-beom, Paik Seung-ho, Lee Tae-seok; Hwang Hee-chan, Lee Jae-sung; Son Heung-min

Czech Republic predicted XI (3-4-2-1)

Kovar; Chaloupek, Hranac, Krejci; Coufal, Cerv, Soucek, Jurasek; Provod, Sulc; Schick

South Korea vs Czech Republic prediction

South Korea adopt a high-pressing attack and are tactically disciplined all over the pitch, with star man Son often the focal point of the attack.

Czech Republic, meanwhile, rely on their physicality and possession-based style to dominate the midfield, while they have a well-organized defense where they start their build-up play.

Both teams can also be dangerous from set pieces, and that could play a role in any goals scored.

However, it could be a cagey affair between two very different teams, as avoiding defeat on the opening day will be their priority.