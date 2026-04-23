Nigeria Super Eagles have found their Next Gen right back — He's bossing England's second tier

At 24, the former Arsenal academy product is making a compelling case for a long-term future in the Super Eagles shirt.

Some players do enough to get by, and then some players make you lean forward in your seat. Ryan Alebiosu, on a crucial away trip to Bramall Lane, was firmly in the second category.

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With Blackburn Rovers needing a result to all but confirm their Championship survival, the Nigeria international stepped up when it mattered most, contributing an assist in a commanding 3–1 win that did exactly what was needed.

It was a performance that had fans and Super Eagles supporters paying close attention.

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Alebiosu vs Sheffield United

The numbers from the Sheffield United match tell a two-sided story. Defensively, Alebiosu was immense, with five clearances, two interceptions, six recoveries, and two headed clearances.

Going forward, he was a constant outlet: creating chances, winning every dribble he attempted, and clipping in the assist that helped put the game beyond Sheffield.

His crossing, however, remains an area to address, just one of four attempts found its target, a detail he will know better than anyone.

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That honesty is actually part of what makes the profile so interesting. He is not a finished product presented as one.

Alebiosu is a 24-year-old with clear strengths, clear edges still being sharpened, and the mentality of someone who has come through a demanding environment, Arsenal's academy, and emerged on the other side with something to prove.

Never felt more like singin' the blues. — Blackburn Rovers, celebrating Alebiosu's display on their official social media

Alebiosu was immense for Blackburn Rovers.

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For Nigeria, the timing of Alebiosu's rise feels significant. He made his Super Eagles debut earlier this year at AFCON 2025 in Morocco, an early taste of international football that he will want more of.

The Eagles already have quality at full-back through Ola Aina, one of the most experienced operators in that position, and Bright Osayi-Samuel, who is also thriving in the Championship. What Alebiosu adds is a younger, dynamic option with room to grow into a genuine starter.

Ryan Alebiosu, Raphael Onyedika and Samuel Chukwueze during the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) match between Uganda and Nigeria || Photo by Vincent Kamto

Why this matters for the Super Eagles

Alebiosu pledged his international future to Nigeria at 24, with his peak years still ahead.

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His Premier League pedigree (Arsenal academy) gives him a high technical ceiling.

Eric Chelle, Nigeria's coach, wants more players. || Imago

The ability to play as both full-back and wing-back offers Nigeria's coaches tactical flexibility.

His Championship experience under pressure (fighting relegation) is a form of battle-hardening.

Alebiosu receives on the right and sends in a beautiful cross. Ohashi meets it to power home a header for his second of the game and tenth of the campaign! 🇯🇵🇯🇵#SHUvROV | #Rovers 🔵⚪️ https://t.co/533zxZOtHD — Blackburn Rovers (@Rovers) April 22, 2026

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Joins Aina and Osayi-Samuel in an increasingly competitive right-side conversation.

Blackburn Rovers may not be a household name anymore, but for Alebiosu right now, it is exactly the right stage. He is getting regular minutes, carrying real responsibility, and producing when it counts.

Ryan Alebiosu made his debut for Nigeria against Uganda || Imago

Five assists and six goal contributions in a team that has spent much of the season in a relegation fight is not a comfortable stat to rack up, it takes consistent quality.