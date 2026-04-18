'Big miss for us' — Marco Silva confirms nervous wait on Alex Iwobi after injury blow

Alex Iwobi limped off with a hamstring problem in the 43rd minute of the 0-0 draw against Brentford today.

Super Eagles star Alex Iwobi was forced off with an injury during Fulham's 0-0 Premier League draw against London neighbours Brentford, raising serious concerns for Nigeria's Super Eagles.

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The 29-year-old midfielder clutched his hamstring and was replaced by compatriot Samuel Chukwueze in the 43rd minute, sparking immediate fears that his season could be over.

Despite the initial concern, Silva offered a more optimistic outlook following the stalemate at the Gtech Community Stadium.

The Portuguese manager revealed that early indications suggest the injury may not be as severe as first feared, though the club will conduct further assessments in the coming days.

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Marco Silva offers injury update on Alex Iwobi

“It doesn't look like a serious, serious hamstring injury,” Silva told reporters after the game.

“The first reaction I got from Alex is that it is not so bad. We need to wait for 24 to 48 hours for the scan results, but he walked into the dressing room okay.

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Fulham's Marco Silva (Photo Credit: Imago)

"Let's hope we are not going to lose him until the end of the season because he is so, so important for us.”

Super Eagles boss Eric Chelle will be waiting anxiously, as Iwobi has become one of Nigeria's most important players, especially under the Malian tactician.

The 29-year-old has been a mainstay in the Fulham side this season, making 27 Premier League appearances.