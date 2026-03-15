Osimhen to Barcelona gains traction as Laporta wins re-election

Joan Laporta's victory in the Barcelona elections could have major consequences for Victor Osimhen's future

Victor Osimhen’s potential move to FC Barcelona is gathering momentum following the re-election of club president Joan Laporta.

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The Nigerian striker has become one of the most sought-after forwards in European football, and Barcelona’s renewed leadership could accelerate plans to bring him to the Spotify Camp Nou in the near future.

Laporta’s victory strengthens Barcelona’s transfer plans

Laporta has secured another term as Barcelona president after winning the club’s election by a comfortable margin.

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With 36,117 of the 48,400 votes counted, he had already amassed 24,643 votes, while challenger Víctor Font trailed behind with around 30.9% of the vote. Early polling conducted by TV3 and Catalunya Radio suggested Laporta secured approximately 66.6% support from the club’s members.

The election drew thousands of Barcelona socios to polling stations across Spain, with strong engagement in what many viewed as a crucial moment for the club’s future. During the campaign, vice president Rafa Yuste had been serving as interim president after Laporta temporarily stepped down to run for re-election.

Laporta’s victory is significant because he is believed to be one of the strongest advocates for signing Osimhen. The experienced president has previously backed bold transfer moves, most famously bringing Ronaldinho to Barcelona from Paris Saint-Germain in 2003, a signing that transformed the club’s fortunes.

Osimhen emerges as Barcelona’s ideal striker

Barcelona are actively searching for a long-term successor to Robert Lewandowski, who is approaching the final phase of his time leading the Catalan club’s attack.

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Osimhen’s explosive playing style, combining pace, power and relentless pressing, fits perfectly with the type of forward Barcelona want to lead their next generation.

The Nigerian international has continued to impress this season with Galatasaray, scoring 18 goals and playing a central role in the Turkish champions’ push for domestic and European success. His consistent performances have reinforced his reputation as one of the most complete centre-forwards in modern football.

However, Barcelona face stiff competition. Both Real Madrid and Atlético Madrid are monitoring the striker closely, with Atlético reportedly considering pairing him with fellow Nigerian Ademola Lookman.