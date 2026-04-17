Messi becomes club owner! Argentina legend buys Spanish side near Barcelona

Lionel Messi completes a full takeover of Spanish club UE Cornellà.

Lionel Messi has officially stepped into football ownership after completing the full purchase of Spanish lower-league side UE Cornella.

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The 38-year-old Inter Miami star has acquired a 100 per cent stake in the Catalonia-based club.

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Cornellà’s location makes this move particularly symbolic. The club is based just a few miles from the iconic Camp Nou, where Messi built his legendary career with Barcelona.

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What Cornellà said

In an official statement, the club highlighted this deep-rooted connection: “This move reinforces Messi’s close ties to Barcelona and his commitment to developing sport and local talent in Catalonia.”

🚨 ¡La noticia del siglo! Leo Messi, nuevo propietario de la #UECornellà 🙌



Toda la info: https://t.co/2i0mepK83a pic.twitter.com/6wNKbstpR0 — UE Cornellà 💚 (@ue_cornella) April 16, 2026

Messi spent over two decades in the region, investing feel like a return to familiar ground.

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Founded in 1951, Cornellà currently compete in Spain’s fifth tier and are pushing for promotion back to the fourth division.

The club described Messi’s arrival as transformational: “Leo Messi’s arrival marks the beginning of a new chapter, aimed at driving both sporting and institutional growth.”