‘It’s killing me’ — Arsenal legend Ian Wright tired of watching Arteta's Gunners play

Former Arsenal striker Ian Wright has spoken about the struggles of watching Arsenal's recent performances

Ian Wright has voiced his deep frustration with Arsenal, admitting their recent performances are painful to watch as their Premier League title challenge begins to wobble.

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Despite still being in strong positions domestically and in Europe, concerns are growing over the team’s form at a crucial stage of the season.

Wright questions Arsenal’s mentality and performances

Speaking on The Overlap podcast, Wright did not hold back in his assessment of Arsenal’s recent displays, revealing just how emotionally invested he remains in the club.

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The former striker admitted it “hurts” to watch games, pointing to a lack of conviction and increasing mistakes from players, adding, "There's a pain that's hurting me. It's killing me that I can't feel it." He also questioned the team’s ability to handle pressure, especially given their position at the top of the table.

Wright also criticised the overall style of play, suggesting it lacks the cutting edge needed to win decisive matches. His biggest concern, however, is the visible nervousness creeping into performances, something he believes could derail their title ambitions.

Title race pressure mounts despite strong position

Despite the criticism, Arsenal remain six points clear of Manchester City, although their rivals have a game in hand. A crucial showdown between the two sides looms, one that could define the direction of the title race.

The Gunners have also reached the Champions League semi-finals after edging past Sporting CP, but even that achievement has done little to ease concerns about their overall form.

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For Wright, the situation feels all too familiar, with Arsenal having faltered in similar positions in previous seasons.