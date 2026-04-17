'We are running out of time' – Rosenior issues warning to Chelsea

Chelsea boss Liam Rosenior admits his side is in danger of missing Champions League qualification.

Liam Rosenior has delivered a blunt assessment of Chelsea’s current situation, warning that the club is in danger of missing out on UEFA Champions League qualification unless results improve immediately.

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The Blues head into a Premier League clash against Manchester United sitting sixth in the table after losing to Manchester City, seven points behind their opponents and four adrift of Liverpool in fifth place.

Chelsea’s performances have been far from convincing, with just one win in their last seven league matches. Even more concerning is their lack of attacking output, having gone over six weeks without scoring in the Premier League.

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With only six games left, the margin for error has all but disappeared.

What Rosenior said

The Chelsea boss pointed to lapses in concentration as a recurring issue, suggesting that small mistakes have had a major impact on results.

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He said, “As the season goes on, the fewer games you have left, the more important the games become. We have to take advantage of this moment. We’re running out of time.

“If I look at each game, it’s come down to loss of concentration or focus in a moment that then snowballs. We have to manage the margins of the game much better.”

Rosenior insists his side must approach the Manchester United fixture with urgency and intent, emphasising a more aggressive, front-foot style.

He added, “We need to show initiative on Saturday and make up those points, which is still definitely possible.”